With Indian forces getting a phentti at the hands of mighty China in Laddakh region and having been forced to divert military resources and attention there, I think Pakistan should take advantage of the situation and poke a needle or two in India's *** along LOC to further strain and disturb their planning & resources.



You would notice how - lately the LOC has been a bit silent, no major CF violations from indian side. It would be awful if Pakistan doesn't take advantage of the situation, just to remind indians two can play the same game. We have had to stretch our resources to keep dealing with indian aggression along LOC while at the same time dealing with indian supported terrorist activities in other parts of the country.

Click to expand...