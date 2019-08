With the draw-down in Afghanistan expected over the next 15 months, the threat of ISIS and other insurgents attacking Pakistani posts along the border and inside of Pakistan may increase. To counter this threat, Pakistan could use its JF-17s for precision bombing and its K-8 for limited CAS, but the threat of enemy fire could damage these planes, which were not designed for this role.While the first rebuttal to such a proposal will be cost. As stated in this old thread.The SU-25 not only gave deliver a punch, but take one as well. It was designed as a tank killer, so along with dealing with irregular forces, it can be used to repel a limited conventional attack by our eastern neighbor, especially if used in conjunction with EW JF-17s as top cover.The Su-25 is a 50 year old design, and has recently been battle tested in Syria over the last few years. New Weapons and tactics will also be available to maximize its utility. Russia maybe willing to share its knowledge for a price or an arms sale of PGMs.The Ukrainians are a Pakistani ally, and have sold 3-4 Su-25s (from their reserve stockpile of 30) to Macedonia. Should Pakistan approach them to buy, a decent number, such as 24 su-25s with a promise for a SU-25 refurbishment contract?To make up for numbers beyond these 24 Su-25s, PAF fleet of JF-17s can be used from standoff ranges with PGMs. The Su-25s will really be used to get in close, and make sure effective firepower is used on enemy forces, and civilians are not harmed as much as possible.The pilots need to be protected adequately, and the plane needs to fly for a long endurance to pick off targets of opportunity. It's ability to fly from unprepared fields will allow it to follow the troops any where they travel, shortening reaction times.Buying from Ukraine opens up the option to customize the planes to use our munitions or any other munition open to us. for example, Arming them with modern precision rockets such as the Turkish one will minimize the cost over using expensive missiles like the hellfire, and allow more rockets to be carried, so more targets an be engaged in a single sortie.