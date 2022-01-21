Should Pakistan take "inspiration" from American style presidential system?

Presidential system would be best for Pakistan but not the American style because in America the president is not that powerful by law but is powerful because they are considered the leader of their party (democrat/republican). In many ways this can only work if there is a 2 party system as there is in america.



Pakistan can never have a 2 party system. The subcontinent is utterly diverse in ethnicity/religion/thought that it would be next to impossible to implement a single party/2 party system anywhere in the subcontinent.



Thus Pakistans presidential system will have to be tailored to be truly unique to our needs and culture.



1. The timing of the Legislative/Presidential/Local elections would have to be at the same time. This makes sure that whichever party gets the Presidency will also have a majority in the National Assembly. We can do this by a single top down ballot for all 4 posts. This would ensure there would never be a lame duck president during any period as (this is very common in america when congress-president are from different parties. During this period the president becomes nothing more than a symbolic figurehead)



2. President will be selected by direct vote, winner being whoever gets a simple majority. Outline of election would be people choosing their president, Senate rep, NA rep, and district mayor all at the same time in a top down ballot style.



3. Get rid of PROVINCES completely. Create districts ran by mayors along NA lines. No need to provinces when we can strenghen local governance and deliver far better results. This will also unify the nation significantly. We can keep Azad Kashmir + Waziristan as territories with there own President/PM, but under the federation.



3. President will be more powerful. In the sense they will be able to pass ordances which will become laws within 30 days unless the NA/Senate objects. The president at this point will also have the majority in the NA so the NA would not intervene.



4. Cabinet will be fully selected by the President, cabinet member CANNOT be from the NA/Senate, similar to the American system cabinet members should be technocrats.



5. I am fully in favour of getting rid of the PM post completely, and instead replacing it with a Vice President post



Eventually political parties will realize that it would suit them better to create coalitions when it comes to president selection, since president wins by simple majority. You may eventually see all the political parties uniting under right wing/left wing blocks to fight elections (PPP+ANP+PTM+BAP+PMLN) vs. (PTI+JI+TLP+MQM+PMLQ).