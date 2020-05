I have always noticed that part of the reason so few people from Pakistan drive to neighboring countries is because they drive on the right side whereas Pakistan drives on the left side of the road. For someone wanting to do a road trip from say China to Pakistan or Iran to Pakistan, this makes it difficult to drive. It also complicates CPEC because trucks that drive from China and Pakistan will have issue on the other side. Why hasn't Pakistan changed to driving on the right side of the road like all of its neighbors? It will make trade and tourism by road easier for both Pakistan and its neighbors.

