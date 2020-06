Given the valuable lessons from Yemen where Houthis have driven the Saudis out by launching ballistic missiles, Pakistan should consider supplying Kashmiris with ballistic missiles as stronger deterrent to drive out Indian security forces from Kashmir. Any Indian attacks against Kashmiris or trans-border actions can be countered with ballistic missile attacks in response. Over a sustained period of time, such a strategy can prove to be successful at driving out a powerful enemy as the Yemenis have successfully driven out the Saudis.

Click to expand...