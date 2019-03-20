Should Pakistan state abandon certain Islamic values?

I mean abandon islamic values like dying in poverty above all. Not islam or being muslim. This hypocrite state and its elite who said Pakistanis will eat grass for nuclear bomb. Now we are eating grass but elite continue to prosper. Because even in hypocritical islamic society like ours we know what worth poor have, just see how servants are treated or abused . Now imagine our worth on global stage.
Hunger Index is eye opening. Dont say we are doing better then 70% dalit ravaged shithole India.
If you want to continue to live in poverty while upholding islamic values, no one including arab masters will respect you.
Hunger Index is eye opening. Dont say we are doing better then 70% dalit ravaged shithole India.
If you want to continue to live in poverty while upholding islamic values, no one including arab masters will respect you.