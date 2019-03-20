What's new

Should Pakistan state abandon certain Islamic values?

I mean abandon islamic values like dying in poverty above all. Not islam or being muslim. This hypocrite state and its elite who said Pakistanis will eat grass for nuclear bomb. Now we are eating grass but elite continue to prosper. Because even in hypocritical islamic society like ours we know what worth poor have, just see how servants are treated or abused . Now imagine our worth on global stage.

Hunger Index is eye opening. Dont say we are doing better then 70% dalit ravaged shithole India.

If you want to continue to live in poverty while upholding islamic values, no one including arab masters will respect you.
 
I mean abandon islamic values like dying in poverty above all. Not islam or being muslim. This hypocrite state and its elite who said Pakistanis will eat grass for nuclear bomb. Now we are eating grass but elite continue to prosper. Because even in hypocritical islamic society like ours we know what worth poor have, just see how servants are treated or abused . Now imagine our worth on global stage.

Hunger Index is eye opening. Dont say we are doing better then 70% dalit ravaged shithole India.

If you want to continue to live in poverty while upholding islamic values, no one including arab masters will respect you.
Islam and poverty have no correlation. Islam encourages teachings that diminish poverty. Poverty exists due to corruption and mismanagement of resources. Lack of resources and high population levels are also another reason. Focus on these and you might see a change. When you elect corrupt and bogus leaders for decades you should not be surprised at poverty and the current state.
 
I think, people born in Pakistan have misconception about being Muslim.
Muslim is not something you keep in your heart, its a character and in Islamic state, the state must be examplary of highest standards, otherwise i consider it blasphemy, to add Islamic with name of any state..
 
I mean abandon islamic values like dying in poverty above all. Not islam or being muslim. This hypocrite state and its elite who said Pakistanis will eat grass for nuclear bomb. Now we are eating grass but elite continue to prosper. Because even in hypocritical islamic society like ours we know what worth poor have, just see how servants are treated or abused . Now imagine our worth on global stage.

Hunger Index is eye opening. Dont say we are doing better then 70% dalit ravaged shithole India.

If you want to continue to live in poverty while upholding islamic values, no one including arab masters will respect you.
your essay does not support the caption
 
Islam and poverty have no correlation. Islam encourages teachings that diminish poverty. Poverty exists due to corruption and mismanagement of resources. Lack of resources and high population levels are also another reason. Focus on these and you might see a change. When you elect corrupt and bogus leaders for decades you should not be surprised at poverty and the current state.
Yes there is correlation. Look in Pakistan super rich and elite are least follower of Islamic values. Corruption is BS excuse because there is no resources to mismanage to begin with. Even if Pakistan by miracle was 100% corruption free which no country on earth is, then maybe it will have 10% more GDP if Islamic values and all else stayed same.

Elect? Hopefully you know there never have been proper election in Pakistan. All are establishment/army backed and selected people in power.
 
LMAO what? Literally couldn't make any sense of what gibberish was written.
 
If you want me to be honest Pakistanis do not work enough. That is what I have found when they come to the UK. It feels like in the family there is only one unlucky person that works like an absolute machine whilst everyone else just does a little here and there. It cannot become prosperous until this changes, but the people can't exactly work if the jobs aren't there.
 
Yes there is correlation. Look in Pakistan super rich and elite are least follower of Islamic values. Corruption is BS excuse because there is no resources to mismanage to begin with. Even if Pakistan by miracle was 100% corruption free which no country on earth is, then maybe it will have 10% more GDP if Islamic values and all else stayed same.

Elect? Hopefully you know there never have been proper election in Pakistan. All are establishment/army backed and selected people in power.
True, the elite are super rich etc. You cannot blame Islam for this. Lack of equality exists due to injustice and many other factors. The current system is rigged as it is all over the world. If you think that elites are only super rich in Pakistan you are mistaken.

The only unfortunate thing in most developing countries is that the middle class is squashed. The middle class has absolutely no future. In most developed countries the super rich elites also exist, but over here the middle class has a decent living standard. That is why there is generally more harmony and satisfaction.

LOL at the conspiracy that all elections are influenced by the military. This is just BS. I have been hearing this nonsense since I opened my eyes. Surely the military has played a role in the past, but they cannot influence every election. If elections were influenced by the military people like Nawaz Sharif and Zardari would never make it.
 
I mean abandon islamic values like dying in poverty above all. Not islam or being muslim. This hypocrite state and its elite who said Pakistanis will eat grass for nuclear bomb. Now we are eating grass but elite continue to prosper. Because even in hypocritical islamic society like ours we know what worth poor have, just see how servants are treated or abused . Now imagine our worth on global stage.

Hunger Index is eye opening. Dont say we are doing better then 70% dalit ravaged shithole India.

If you want to continue to live in poverty while upholding islamic values, no one including arab masters will respect you.
Too broad of a question.

What I will say is this: whilst the spread of Islam into the Indus Valley has brought some positives (and reinforced others), it has also carried a lot of negative baggage and people need to realise this.

The Ummayads liked to have intercourse with their cousins a lot. The Dharmic faiths of the region generally frowned upon this (as did Christianity which had a brief boom here after St Thomas came along), but the Ummayads spread their tentacles deep enough for this practice to become rather normal. Whilst the offspring of such unions are usually fine, the defect rates are still higher and that is something we could do without. There is also a sense of idealisation that many Pakistanis have wrt the Arab people, and it is most certainly cringeworthy and a product of the spread of Islam (other cultures have this too).

These are just two examples.
 
True, the elite are super rich etc. You cannot blame Islam for this. Lack of equality exists due to injustice and many other factors. The current system is rigged as it is all over the world. If you think that elites are only super rich in Pakistan you are mistaken.

The only unfortunate thing in most developing countries is that the middle class is squashed. The middle class has absolutely no future. In most developed countries the super rich elites also exist, but over here the middle class has a decent living standard. That is why there is generally more harmony and satisfaction.

LOL at the conspiracy that all elections are influenced by the military. This is just BS. I have been hearing this nonsense since I opened my eyes. Surely the military has played a role in the past, but they cannot influence every election. If elections were influenced by the military people like Nawaz Sharif and Zardari would never make it.
You cannot compare middle class in west or even poor in west and poor in Pakistan. Stop going around the fact that Pakistan state promote BS islamic values which make its people piss poor.
 
Eating grass to have nuclear bombs has nothing to do with Islam, but national security. Pakistan has to be a nuclear power to confront the Indian threat.

I do think the Hudood system should be abolished. Islamic law judgement should be separated from civic and penal law judgement. Humans are never perfect and should not judge in the name of Allah.
 
