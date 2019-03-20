Should Pakistan state abandon certain Islamic values?

Kabira said: Yes there is correlation. Look in Pakistan super rich and elite are least follower of Islamic values. Corruption is BS excuse because there is no resources to mismanage to begin with. Even if Pakistan by miracle was 100% corruption free which no country on earth is, then maybe it will have 10% more GDP if Islamic values and all else stayed same.



Elect? Hopefully you know there never have been proper election in Pakistan. All are establishment/army backed and selected people in power. Click to expand...

True, the elite are super rich etc. You cannot blame Islam for this. Lack of equality exists due to injustice and many other factors. The current system is rigged as it is all over the world. If you think that elites are only super rich in Pakistan you are mistaken.The only unfortunate thing in most developing countries is that the middle class is squashed. The middle class has absolutely no future. In most developed countries the super rich elites also exist, but over here the middle class has a decent living standard. That is why there is generally more harmony and satisfaction.LOL at the conspiracy that all elections are influenced by the military. This is just BS. I have been hearing this nonsense since I opened my eyes. Surely the military has played a role in the past, but they cannot influence every election. If elections were influenced by the military people like Nawaz Sharif and Zardari would never make it.