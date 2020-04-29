What's new

Should Pakistan start preparing now for the coming collapse/refugee crisis from India?

India's daily coronavirus cases climb to new world record as hospitals buckle

India's coronavirus infections rose by 346,786 overnight, the health ministry said on Saturday, setting a new world record for the third consecutive day, as overwhelmed hospitals in the densely-populated country begged for oxygen supplies. India is in the grip of a rampaging second wave of the...
Pakistani armed forces must start preparing for the inevitable collapse of India and its governance. I expect 1+ million fatalities per day within the coming months. The situation is extremely dangerous as we speak. Our so called experts are only judging the situation as of today but have not taken into consideration how much this situation is spilling out of control and where we will be 3 months down the line. Our Western border needs to be secure, and security beefed up significantly. We must not allow even 1 indian in or we risk the spread of this new covid variant.

Here are some possibilities within the coming months and how we should prepare

- The large flow of refugees from India. Upon the collapse of the Gangedeshi governance system, I expect Modi to implement even harsher lockdowns. This will not be well received by the Gange populace who loves to flock in floods of people. Naturally the average gange and poor gange migrant will rebel. This would be followed by a harsh nationwide crackdown by the gange military on those who object to the lockdowns.

- Eventually the healthcare system in Gangedesh will completely collapse and the average Gange will realize this and look to neighboring countries at the first chance to leave. The rich elitist Gange have already left or is making plans to leave ASAP as we speak

So what plan should pakistan implement?

- Start reaching out to our partners now, China, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Turkey, GCC, etc... to come up with a strict plan to implement a UN led quartine of India. Technologies and UAV systems should be procured asap to provide vital verification and intelligence on this. UN should act collectively but if they dont pakistan must take the inititative or we risk an out of control refugee crisis the likes of which we have never seen before.
 
Indians would prefer to settle in Bangladesh. We should actively encourage PM Hassina to open all doors for indian refugees as we did with the Afghans.
 
Oh bhaiiiii.... Maaro isy
 
We made the same mistake with Afghan refugees. So, no. But, Pakistani people won't learn from their mistakes.
 
Stop sensationalizing. There's nothing of this sort going to happen.

A virus infection wave has a peak, and I don't think that peak is now far away. After that the infections will start dropping.

Sometimes governments intervene, while other times, when people start seeing other people collapsing around them, they take the pandemic very very seriously. That stage has just started in India. People will prefer locking themselves up in their own homes with basic things to survive. This leads to the decline in infection rates.

Pray that the our people take a note from the visuals coming from across the border.
 
jus_chillin said:
We made the same mistake with Afghan refugees. So, no. But, Pakistani people won't learn from their mistakes.
Click to expand...
The afghan refugee situation was exploited by the terrorists and their simps.

But unlike India, they did not carry a deadly as hell virus that's killing hundreds of thousands of people globally.

Shutting the border and suspension of flights from India is the best way to deal with this. No one gets in.
 
India is large country. There are less COVID-19 effected areas within its borders. Why would its people choose Pakistan over their own land?
 
PakSword said:
Stop sensationalizing. There's nothing of this sort going to happen.

A virus infection wave has a peak, and I don't think that peak is now far away. After that the infections will start dropping.

Sometimes governments intervene, while other times, when people start seeing other people collapsing around them, they take the pandemic very very seriously. That stage has just started in India. People will prefer locking themselves up in their own homes with basic things to survive. This leads to the decline in infection rates.

Pray that the our people take a note from the visuals coming from across the border.
Are you specialized enough to know if they have hit their peak for the 2ND WAVE? if so then please enlighten us to your research since you believe infections will start dropping... furthermore there have been many peaks in corona as much as 3rd and 4th in many nations. With each wave being much larger than the last.

Many scientist and experts have already stated that the days of 1+M covid cases per day in India is only a few months away. Judging from our large border with them, why should we not start preparing for the worst case scenario???

This is the same mindset we had which led us to have many mistakes before. Now we are in a situation where we cannot afford a huge mistake of having millions of covid infected refugees on our eastern border...
Huffal said:
The afghan refugee situation was exploited by the terrorists and their simps.

But unlike India, they did not carry a deadly as hell virus that's killing hundreds of thousands of people globally.

Shutting the border and suspension of flights from India is the best way to deal with this. No one gets in.
Sadly I feel even nepal/burma will start implementing a complete border shutdown with India before our gange lovers here ever lift a finger.
 
KaiserX said:
Are you specialized enough to know if they have hit their peak for the 2ND WAVE? if so then please enlighten us to your research since you believe infections will start dropping... furthermore there have been many peaks in corona as much as 3rd and 4th in many nations. With each wave being much larger than the last.

Many scientist and experts have already stated that the days of 1+M covid cases per day in India is only a few months away. Judging from our large border with them, why should we not start preparing for the worst case scenario???

This is the same mindset we had which led us to have many mistakes before. Now we are in a situation where we cannot afford a huge mistake of having millions of covid infected refugees on our eastern border...


Sadly I feel even nepal/burma will start implementing a complete border shutdown with India before our gange lovers here ever lift a finger.
As a Muslim I say help them as that's what Islam tell us. But Islam also tells us to protect ourselves. In this day and age, self preservation comes first. If there isn't any self preservation then they won't be any aid for us to give to India or elsewhere.

We need to be alive for it to happen.
 
