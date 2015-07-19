What's new

Should Pakistan recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus?

1) We've seen UAE, Bharain, Sudan recognize Israel, even if they did that out of hate for Iran and/or American weapons.
2) There was noise around about Pakistan being the only country to not recognize Armenia.
3) Europeans all recognize Cyprus as a 'Greek-Cypriot' nation.
4) Turkey was the only country to openly speak in favor of Pakistan before operation Swift Retort and has been giving France a hard time all around.

By recognizing the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Pakistan will be recognizing a nation that deserves to be recognized wayyyyyy more than Israel. It will support Turkey's rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, thereby pissing off Macron even more. Most of all it could lead Muslim nations (such as Malaysia, maybe Indonesia) that aren't trapped in 'follow the Gulfies' mindset to do the same?
 
We have relations with them but it is illegal to recognize them in the UN just like Kosovo.
 
