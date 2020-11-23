Sarosh Ibrahim
In the wake of the recent normalization of ties between varying Muslim states and Israel, Pakistan was rumored to be following suit. This stirred a debate within Pakistan – with people questioning the pro-Palestinian stance, and the rejection of Israel.
The author discusses how Pakistan should continue to maintain the traditional policy towards Israel, and how it would be inadvisable to pursue normalization for limited gains.
Read the complete paper: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/should-pakistan-recognize-israel/
To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
