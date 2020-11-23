What's new

Should Pakistan Recognize Israel?

S

Sarosh Ibrahim

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 20, 2020
9
0
7
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In the wake of the recent normalization of ties between varying Muslim states and Israel, Pakistan was rumored to be following suit. This stirred a debate within Pakistan – with people questioning the pro-Palestinian stance, and the rejection of Israel.

The author discusses how Pakistan should continue to maintain the traditional policy towards Israel, and how it would be inadvisable to pursue normalization for limited gains.

Read the complete paper: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/should-pakistan-recognize-israel/

To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
14,451
9
22,635
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Sarosh Ibrahim said:
In the wake of the recent normalization of ties between varying Muslim states and Israel, Pakistan was rumored to be following suit. This stirred a debate within Pakistan – with people questioning the pro-Palestinian stance, and the rejection of Israel.

The author discusses how Pakistan should continue to maintain the traditional policy towards Israel, and how it would be inadvisable to pursue normalization for limited gains.

Read the complete paper: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/should-pakistan-recognize-israel/

To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
Click to expand...
Of course. Recognize Israel. Am Yisrael Chai 🇮🇱 ❤ ✡ 💪
@Natan @500 @DavidSling
 
PakistaniAtBahrain

PakistaniAtBahrain

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2021
1,734
0
2,546
Country
Bahrain
Location
Bahrain
no. look how much sympathy Iran has gained in the Muslim world by being anti-Israel. also the religious people and parties in Pakistan wont back any party that is even thinks of accepting Israel. imo whoever comes with the suggestion of accepting Israel is an enemy.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
14,437
-3
23,458
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Sarosh Ibrahim said:
In the wake of the recent normalization of ties between varying Muslim states and Israel, Pakistan was rumored to be following suit. This stirred a debate within Pakistan – with people questioning the pro-Palestinian stance, and the rejection of Israel.

The author discusses how Pakistan should continue to maintain the traditional policy towards Israel, and how it would be inadvisable to pursue normalization for limited gains.

Read the complete paper: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/should-pakistan-recognize-israel/

To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
Click to expand...




The Israelis, Palestinians and Arabs are NEITHER the friends, allies OR enemies of Pakistan. We should continue to deal with them as such.
PakistaniAtBahrain said:
no. look how much sympathy Iran has gained in the Muslim world by being anti-Israel. also the religious people and parties in Pakistan wont back any party that is even thinks of accepting Israel. imo whoever comes with the suggestion of accepting Israel is an enemy.
Click to expand...



The Palestinians and Arabs gave good relations with india so why can't Pakistan have the same with Israel?
 
Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
171
0
177
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Well we will once they give all the land back to Palestine, stop the bombing of civillians in gaza and other countries and give us several billion dollars with no strings attached.

I mean none of it is going to happen, so recognition will never happen.

Simples

*meerkat squeek*
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
14,437
-3
23,458
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Huffal said:
Well we will once they give all the land back to Palestine, stop the bombing of civillians in gaza and other countries and give us several billion dollars with no strings attached.

I mean none of it is going to happen, so recognition will never happen.

Simples

*meerkat squeek*
Click to expand...





Pakistanis care do much about the Palestinians..........this is how the Palestinians return the favour........... :disagree::

1608549966149.png
 
Dual Wielder

Dual Wielder

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
920
3
2,600
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistan's stance is already neutral as far as I can tell and accepts Israel as an already existing entity all it asks to the Israelis is to allow them [Palestinians] the same priviledges of self determination.. as per UN resolutions, which ironically had no right to auction off Palestinains land to begin with, but the Israelis think they can have their cake and eat it too.. which is far from being reasonable..



Norwegian said:
Of course. Recognize Israel. Am Yisrael Chai 🇮🇱 ❤ ✡ 💪
@Natan @500 @DavidSling
Click to expand...
You heretic! :o:
 
PakistaniAtBahrain

PakistaniAtBahrain

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2021
1,734
0
2,546
Country
Bahrain
Location
Bahrain
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
The Palestinians and Arabs gave good relations with india so why can't Pakistan have the same with Israel?
Click to expand...
which Palestinians have good relations with Israel?

you are going to die one day. what are you going to tell Allah if you supported Pakistan having good relations with israel?
truthfollower said:
Yes yes yes yes

Click to expand...
i am not surprised you support Pakistan becoming friends with israel.
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
3,798
15
6,167
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Yeah two state solution first and then we accept Israel. It is not anti semitic as some people would like to make it out to be, it is a stance of 90 other countries as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Salza
Will Pakistan Recognize Israel?
9 10 11 12 13 14
Replies
201
Views
9K
Nasr
Nasr
Clutch
  • Locked
  • Poll
Should Pakistan recognize Israel?
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
145
Views
6K
The Eagle
The Eagle
Microsoft
Should Pakistan recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus?
Replies
2
Views
235
Microsoft
Microsoft
B
Why Bangladesh Should, Belatedly, Recognize Israel
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Path-Finder
JUI-F's Maulana Shirani comes out against Fazlur Rehman and voices support for israel
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
150
Views
7K
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom