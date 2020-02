History shows that Pakistan-India wars only last couple of weeks.



This meant that all wars have turned out to be a status quo with no country gaining or losing any territory.



If Pakistan has to wrest control of IoJK from India before ceasefire is announced, then Pakistan needs to start the war with a big bang to ensure that India would be in a state of shock and cannot recover before the ceasefire is announced.



Hence, Pakistan needs to hit hard by nuking all key Indian military and strategic locations.



What should be the list of targets that would cripple India and bring it to its knees?

