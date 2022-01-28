What's new

Should Pakistan get Cyber Warfare Army ?

Could our country’s security apparatus do with a force of professionals well versed in state-of-the-art IT knowledge?

Cyberspace is an exceptional, human-made domain that was created for the facilitation of communication and can be characterised as a worldwide inter-connected infrastructure. It has made the free interchange of data via a networked system for more than half of the world’s population possible. Emerging threats in cyberspace pose new hazards and challenges to present societies around the world that has the potential to undermine the safety of their citizens and bring important disruption to political, social, and economic life.

To intellectualise cyberspace security, it is needed to make a difference between two risk magnitudes: risk to cyberspace and risk through cyberspace. The risk of cyberspace can be considered as a threat to the physical infrastructure of communication technologies. The threat through cyberspace, on the other hand, is a danger posed by cyberspace itself and is enabled by the usage of its technologies.

Source https://tribune.com.pk/story/2338876/should-pakistan-have-a-cyber-army
