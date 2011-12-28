Should Pakistan Copy American style presidential system?

Sainthood 101
I think US style democracy is one of the best in the world from governance presepctive and for the most part is very beneficial to small states and Thier rights
American Presidential system
Phillipines and Latin America also follows this style of governance
Philippines is doing good to decent while Latin America is stagenent (I think drugs, US hegemony made it that way)
But corruption becomes a huge problem in this system
