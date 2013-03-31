Should Pakistan consider buying the Armata tank?

The T-14 is one of just three fourth generation battle tanks in service today, alongside the South Korean K2 Black Panther and Japanese Type 10. The 2 others are also far more expensive.
The unit price is only 4 million USD. Order 300-500 armata tanks in total. Should Pakistan consider it? It would be superior to any Indian tank including T-90.
