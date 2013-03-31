Should Pakistan consider buying the Armata tank?

Abid123 said:



The unit price is only 4 million USD. Order 300-500 armata tanks in total. Should Pakistan consider it? It would be superior to any Indian tank including T-90. The T-14 is one of just three fourth generation battle tanks in service today, alongside the South Korean K2 Black Panther and Japanese Type 10. The 2 others are also far more expensive.

Its not always about the unit cost bro... it might be 4 million a piece but you also have to keep in mind training, maintenance and operational cost... then there is experience issue as far as I know Pakistan hasn't had proper experience of Advanced Russian tanks... so its upto the people in planning division to decide if it is going to be a good choice or not..