Should Pakistan consider buying the Armata tank?

The T-14 is one of just three fourth generation battle tanks in service today, alongside the South Korean K2 Black Panther and Japanese Type 10. The 2 others are also far more expensive.

The unit price is only 4 million USD. Order 300-500 armata tanks in total. Should Pakistan consider it? It would be superior to any Indian tank including T-90.
 
Its not always about the unit cost bro... it might be 4 million a piece but you also have to keep in mind training, maintenance and operational cost... then there is experience issue as far as I know Pakistan hasn't had proper experience of Advanced Russian tanks... so its upto the people in planning division to decide if it is going to be a good choice or not..
 
I agree that one must include training, maintenance and operational cost. But you would still Get a lot for that money as its «cheap» compared to western MBTS. Regarding experience we do operate T-80UD. Though not same league as Armata.
 
Yes. After you get more Pakistani's to stop cheating and pay tax.
 
Can Russia willing to to sell T-14 to us, that's the main question
 
