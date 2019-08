Currently there is a deadlock where the US doesn't want to lose its potential counter-terrorist capabilities by leaving Bagram and Kandahar Airfield. Equally, the Taliban want all foreign troops out of there country. Pakistan wants to rebuild its relations with the US, to the level they were in the days of Seato and Cento, in the 1950s. Should Pakistan consider hosting a few hundred US Special forces at PAF Shabaz (Jacobabad) and at the New Islamabad International Airport.I have brought up this idea in another thread but thought it needs to elevated to its own thread. This would change the US-Pakistan relations from tactical to Strategic, in a manner similar to what Turkey's basing of US forces at Incirlik has created for them. If Trump visits Pakistan, and agree to such a plan, it would cement Pakistan as the Regional stability Partner for the US. End future FATF fears of Pakistan not doing enough, may convince the US to supply Excess defense articles more easily, and once again encourage global investors that Pakistan is a safe destination to invest for the long term.With Trump wanting to end the war in Afghanistan in the next 12-18 months, the window to offer something like this to the US will be short, so it needs to be considered in a timely manner.See Post #4 for the full details.