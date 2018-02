It has never been clearer than now that Afghanistan has become the hub of terrorist activities inside Pakistan. This has been not only acknowledged by the highest level of the military leadership rather the COAS has unambiguously stated that in his recent addresses in CHOD conference in Kabul and in Munich. Pakistan has cleared all the terrorist spots / sanctuaries from its territory and the remaining fragments are being combed and removed through intel based ops. However, terrorists are operating from Afghanistan. They enter Pakistan through the porous border which has not been fenced completely yet, mix with Afghan refugees and get support from some of them and then launch attack on various targets inside Pakistan.



The situations is even more complicated due to fact that the Kabul regime is very week and unstable and according to US reports, 70% of Afghan area has no writ of the Kabul govts. Furthermore, there is undeniable evidence that NDS actively supports terrorist activities inside Pakistan as a policy



Another more horrifying aspect is the formation of IS Afghanistan based on the remnants of ISIS in levant after being thrashed by Russia and Assad. They are being equipped and supported by hostile agencies. With time it will grow stronger and a menace bigger than TTP both in terms of numbers and quality. Thus Pakistan must act proactively and perform complete surgery along the Durand line and wherever necessary.



Please express your opinion and vote according to what you think should be course of action for Pakistan. We should keep the example of Turkey in our mind.



Author: War & Peace

