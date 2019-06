Hi i am making this thread to see people's opinion on if Pakistan should get new fighter jets from different countries while working on jf-17 or stick to just jf-17s and f16s. India just ordered HAL to build more Su30 MKI and 4th Gen Tejas they are also adding f-21, f-18 and rafales to their airforce and all of this is probably because of Pakistan.

Click to expand...