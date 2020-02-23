Should Pakistan Allow Afghan Professional Refugees to Live & Work?

-3 to 4 Million Afghan Refugees are already in our country for the past 40 years. More WILL COME!
-Mostly DONT WORKING or have Informal businesses.
-Instead of (NA kaa ke na kaaj ke, DUSHMAN anaj kE), we can ask them to work & pay taxes!
-In the past 20 years, there were some improvements Afghanistan's higher education.
-What if we allow these professional (Doctors, engineers etc) and other educated people to work in Pakistan's NEGLECTED SOCIAL & other sectors working in the private sectors.
-Mind you, MOST AFGHANS are ALREADY ALLOWED TO WORK IN PAKISTAN IF THEY HAVE ALIEN (NARA) CARD FROM NADRA.
-State can also use to them to settle some in Balochistan to DILUTE Baloch majority/separatism and demographics.
-Females can be given citizenship once married to local men as per Pakistan allow (Foreign females are given citizenship once married to Pakistani Men/Foreign Men not allowed to be citizen even if married to Pakistani Ladies)
-All above to be done after extensive & rigorous security/background check by Intelligence agencies.
What do you guys think?
