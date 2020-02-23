What's new

Should Pakistan Allow Afghan Professional Refugees to Live & Work?

-3 to 4 Million Afghan Refugees are already in our country for the past 40 years. More WILL COME!
-Mostly DONT WORKING or have Informal businesses.
-Instead of (NA kaa ke na kaaj ke, DUSHMAN anaj kE), we can ask them to work & pay taxes!
-In the past 20 years, there were some improvements Afghanistan's higher education.
-What if we allow these professional (Doctors, engineers etc) and other educated people to work in Pakistan's NEGLECTED SOCIAL & other sectors working in the private sectors.
-Mind you, MOST AFGHANS are ALREADY ALLOWED TO WORK IN PAKISTAN IF THEY HAVE ALIEN (NARA) CARD FROM NADRA.
-State can also use to them to settle some in Balochistan to DILUTE Baloch majority/separatism and demographics.
-Females can be given citizenship once married to local men as per Pakistan allow (Foreign females are given citizenship once married to Pakistani Men/Foreign Men not allowed to be citizen even if married to Pakistani Ladies)
-All above to be done after extensive & rigorous security/background check by Intelligence agencies.

What do you guys think?
 
faani83 said:
we can ask them to work & pay taxes!
Interesting idea you got there. Maybe wait 20-30 years before we implement it. In the meanwhile lets first ask our own citizens like traders, doctors, lawyers to pay their due taxes while keeping the border sealed. Like airtight sealed for the next few decades.

I am all for helping our brethren across the border. But not at the cost of our own. Lets seal the border and let them solve their own problems.
 
faani83 said:
-All above to be done after extensive & rigorous security/background check by Intelligence agencies.
Hate to break it to you but we don't do that here. NADRA issued millions of genuine ID cards to anyone and everyone who could pay for them.
 
No we dont want them , not a single chance , these Afghanis are Termites , I know a couple of afghani's (ClassMates, Seniors) who have affiliation to Anti-Pakistan Parties (Militias) So no , let them rot let them to die.
 
