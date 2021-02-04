Should Myanmar acquire nuclear weapons now with Chinese support(Similar to North Korea)

Myanmar is now similar to North Korea when it comes to geopolitical standing. This nation is now a pro Chinese and pro Russian state and is antagonistic to the Western imperialists.



In this case Myanmar must acquire nuclear weapons because who knows what will be the future of the country as many western nations are willing to put sanctions on Myanmar.



Myanmar acceded to the NPT and can withdraw from it easily. Then they ratified the CTBT however this treaty is not in force. Myanmar also signed the TPNW and should not ratify it as it will be the final nail in the coffin. The main obstacle in producing nuke is the ASEAN Nuclear treaty which Myanmar ratified two decades ago but I believe there is a way to withdraw from the treaty.



If Myanmar army is serious about defending their land from Western imperialists then they must produce nuclear weapons with Chinese and North Korean help.