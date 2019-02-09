What's new

Should Mohsin Dawar Be Sent Back to Kabul

For the last few days, I have noticed his increased Anti Pakistan rhetoric in the media. He seems to be more in love with his mates in Kabul than with his Constituency in Pakistan. He is paid salary and perks by the Pakistani taxpayer, yet he is seen in more pain for his Kabuli handlers. It's time to disqualify him and send him back to his beleaguered handlers. Below are just a moderate example of his regular filth, which on occasion will put Amrullah salahs filth to shame.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1426181261203230721
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1425517669097381890
 
