Following on from the recent event in Balouchistan & death of our brave soldiers, it got me thinking whether we should change our approach towards Iran and finally accept the fact that they do not love us as much as our government & some Pakistanis would have us believe!



RAW's presence in Iran is a well known secret - and Pakistan's ISI did well to bust the gang with the capture of Kulbushan Yadav but I don't think it had much of an impact - or even if it did, it was short-term.



We know that India lost few soldiers in Kashmir recently, and openly threatened us - and if this was India's retaliation then this tell us something:



* This attack happened within days after recent events in Kashmir. What does this say? Their presence in Iran is pretty sophisticated, established & well set up. I mean you would think it would take them time to plan & execute this but no, it was done within days and they were successful. Almost as if all it needed was a green signal from RAW's HQ and bang!



* Is IRAN aware, or even collaborating with RAW, to undermine our homeland security? This can be debated but I would find it hard to believe that they are not part of this...or, as a bare minimum, looking the other way...i.e. aware of the presence but not doing anything about it.



So, in light of the above, I think we need to change our approach and be more aggressive towards Iran...and covertly. The issue is, just like Afghanistan, it happens to be a Muslim nation and our people are often emotional & short sighted...so we can't do much publicly but nothing stops us from lighting a fire here & there to let them know we mean business...



And here comes Mossad in the picture: Israel/Iran relationship can be summed up to what ours is with India - we can't stand each other. Mossad must have a deep, & well established set up in Iran - much better than ISI's.



Despite what many think, I do not think Israel is our real enemy here, they have no land/border issues with us and our love of Arabs is what keeps them suspicious of us. If, hypothetically speaking, Iran/Pak went to war, you can be rest assured that Israel will support us - as we would lesser of two evils in their eyes. And, also remember due to our approach towards Israel, we pushed them towards India (which is also another topic).



For me, being a Pakistani, Pakistan comes first - our security, our nation & our goals FIRST. I think, it's about time we became more pragmatic in our approach and time to teach our enemies a lesson. Mossad/ISI can certainly help each other out...couple of tip offs from them about Indian activities in Iran would do nicely & our boys can clean up the mess. In return, ISI can help Mossad out also...all done discreetly, and this doesn't need to be announced - so long the objectives are achieved!



What do members think?

