"We note that China has said that Maldives government has the ability to protect the security of Chinese personnel and institutions in Maldives," Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said. He was responding to a query on Maldives' request to China for support to maintain the communist country's investments in the island nation. "We hope that all countries can play a constructive role in Maldives, instead of doing the opposite," Kumar said, tacitly asking Beijing not to pay heed to Male's request to send troops to the Indian Ocean archipelago.

