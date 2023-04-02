Should India Join NATO ?

'NATO's door open for India', says US NATO ambassador
US Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Julianne Smith has confirmed that officials of NATO have held ‘informal’ exchanges with Indian counterparts.
m.republicworld.com
West is really getting desperate, shows how fearful they are of the 'New world order'. If India joins the Russia-China alliance the west would be economically and militarily eclipsed. West will use all their means at their disposal to prevent India from forging links with Russia and China, what ever the cost.
Even if Russia will ask then india will not do anything against the USA.No, this is just part of their broader war against Putin.
Despite all their pressure, India not only didn't sanction Russia, but continues to buy oil and weapons from Russia, traded in Rupee - Ruble, and abstained from condemning them at the UN.
Oh bhai they have neutral foreign policy unlike ours which boot licker policy of USA lolEven if Russia will ask then india will not do anything against the USA.
Our butter and bread mostly depends on US and west....
So much need to maintain a good relationship with the both the parties.
India ally of West to conceal China you foolIndia is a slave of the West. You will do whatever you are told to do.