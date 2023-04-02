What's new

Should India Join NATO ?

khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
14,999
-8
16,753
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
RandyB said:
m.republicworld.com

'NATO's door open for India', says US NATO ambassador

US Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Julianne Smith has confirmed that officials of NATO have held ‘informal’ exchanges with Indian counterparts.
m.republicworld.com m.republicworld.com
Click to expand...
West is really getting desperate, shows how fearful they are of the 'New world order'. If India joins the Russia-China alliance the west would be economically and militarily eclipsed. West will use all their means at their disposal to prevent India from forging links with Russia and China, what ever the cost.
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
4,199
-38
2,883
Country
India
Location
India
RandyB said:
m.republicworld.com

'NATO's door open for India', says US NATO ambassador

US Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Julianne Smith has confirmed that officials of NATO have held ‘informal’ exchanges with Indian counterparts.
m.republicworld.com m.republicworld.com
Click to expand...

Absolutely, Not.

Being neutral, it is best foreign policy which is being followed by India from the decades.

It is serving our national interest very well.
 
NagaBaba

NagaBaba

FULL MEMBER
Jun 16, 2022
120
0
48
Country
India
Location
India
No, this is just part of their broader war against Putin.

Despite all their pressure, India not only didn't sanction Russia, but continues to buy oil and weapons from Russia, traded in Rupee - Ruble, and abstained from condemning them at the UN.


 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
4,199
-38
2,883
Country
India
Location
India
NagaBaba said:
No, this is just part of their broader war against Putin.

Despite all their pressure, India not only didn't sanction Russia, but continues to buy oil and weapons from Russia, traded in Rupee - Ruble, and abstained from condemning them at the UN.


Click to expand...
Even if Russia will ask then india will not do anything against the USA.

Our butter and bread mostly depends on US and west....

So much need to maintain a good relationship with the both the parties.
 
I

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
231
0
142
Country
India
Location
India
NATO needs Mudi's master race Jain, Gujarati, Marwadi super soliders to take on China who will eat Gatiya & fafda and fart carbon monoxide into the nostrils of Chinese soliders
 
White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 29, 2020
5,042
-2
2,507
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Raj-Hindustani said:
Even if Russia will ask then india will not do anything against the USA.

Our butter and bread mostly depends on US and west....

So much need to maintain a good relationship with the both the parties.
Click to expand...
Oh bhai they have neutral foreign policy unlike ours which boot licker policy of USA lol

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
India is a slave of the West. You will do whatever you are told to do.
Click to expand...
India ally of West to conceal China you fool
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
We want good relations with Pakistan,No major terrorist incidents in country except kashmir : NSA Ajit Doval
Replies
5
Views
646
El Sidd
El Sidd
beijingwalker
Protests Against China's Strict COVID-19 Lockdown Measures Erupt In Tibet's Lhasa
Replies
2
Views
253
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
Indians view US as biggest threat after China, blame on NATO and US than on Vladimir Putin for Ukraine war: survey shows
2 3
Replies
38
Views
3K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
US says it's time for Finland, Sweden to join NATO
2
Replies
16
Views
789
LegionnairE
LegionnairE
Akritas
Turkey and Hungary should be suspended from NATO
10 11 12 13 14 15
Replies
212
Views
6K
Foinikas
Foinikas

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom