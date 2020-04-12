What's new

Should India be partitioned based on gender to prevent Rapes?

S

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
India is the rape capital of the world.

The best way to prevent this is to divide India based on gender.

All Muslims and Hindu girls should get South India while all Hindu men can have North India.

This will eliminate all rapes and communal violence in India.
 
Cheehg said:
There are same sex rapes too.
Click to expand...
You have a point.

Muslim men are not into same sex and treat women with respect and dignity. So an Independent South Indian country constituting of Muslims and Hindu girls will be very safe.

Hindu men are mostly into same sex. So an Independent North Indian country with Hindu men only will still continue to have same sex rapes as you have highlighted.
 
