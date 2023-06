Clutch said: Should Imran Khan shift his base of operations to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to start a movement against the corrupt establishment?



Will the corrupt establishment dare to invade KPK and start drone bombing again?



Do desperate times call for desperate measures in this case? Click to expand...

Imran Khan does not have the courage to confront Pak Army. He may talk tough but has always avoided confrontation. 9th may riots only happened because he himself was arrested, it was a scared man's last ditch attempt at freedom.Even today, his strategy is to keep inticing the people against PDM and bring army to the netotiation table, where they make him PM again. IK never had the courage to become a revolutinary, neither do his PTI fanboys. IK is no Bhagat Singh, Mao Zedong, Netaji Bose. He is at best another ZA Bhutto.