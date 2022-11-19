What's new

should IK take elections in Aug/sept

so a tactical withdrawal for a strategic victory, in political terms. the country and economy is headed towards default.
if he takes an early election and wins even with an overwhelming majority. He would still be responsible for unfckng the county.
however if he lets the country default on their watch, then maybe the mob will rip the judges, politicians, bureaucrats and generals limb to limb.

I dont see the duffers going on the backfoot any other way. it was only after losing ep did the duffers step back where Bhutto was able to wrap up Gul Hassan(Bhutto being a fascist is a separate story).
right now you get stripped and assaulted if you name the Qanjar.
 
epebble

if he takes an early election.
But isn't the government that decides when to hold elections? I don't think they will ask his advice
maybe the mob will rip the judges, politicians, bureaucrats and generals limb to limb.
Not likely to happen. Finance minister Dar seems to be managing the crisis well. As long as food and fuel are available. there won't be major unrest.
 

