What's new

Should i start teaching my boys

R

Raja420

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2022
199
-7
291
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
About women? I think I should tell them that Allah has made the females for males and vice versa. In this day and age especially in the west where they started teaching about gay rights, I think I should start filling my boys ears on how wonderful the women are and the male should only have sex with females.

My boys are 9 and 8.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,418
44
24,180
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Raja420 said:
About women? I think I should tell them that Allah has made the females for males and vice versa. In this day and age especially in the west where they started teaching about gay rights, I think I should start filling my boys ears on how wonderful the women are and the male should only have sex with females.

My boys are 9 and 8.
Click to expand...

I think someone needs to talk to you first about what is appropriate behaviour and what to tell your kids and when.

No offence bro, idk if it's just a flex or not, but some of your posts on this forum are crazy.
 
I

Iron Shrappenel

FULL MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
405
0
434
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
313ghazi said:
I think someone needs to talk to you first about what is appropriate behaviour and what to tell your kids and when.

No offence bro, idk if it's just a flex or not, but some of your posts on this forum are crazy.
Click to expand...
It's not a bad question though.... But they will hit teenage soon and we all tend to sway away from teaching of our parents in that age.... Try making them better muslims and leaving the rest to Allah is the way...
 
LeGenD

LeGenD

MODERATOR
Aug 28, 2006
13,290
107
16,353
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Raja420 said:
About women? I think I should tell them that Allah has made the females for males and vice versa. In this day and age especially in the west where they started teaching about gay rights, I think I should start filling my boys ears on how wonderful the women are and the male should only have sex with females.

My boys are 9 and 8.
Click to expand...

You should discuss this matter with your wife in my view. This is a matter of parenting and your wife is best suited to co-parent in this regard.

Try your best to counter Western LGBTQ+ Fitna (and rubbish) for your sons. Tell them about Sodom and Gommorah.

But do not be very explicit in your talks. Keep your lectures age-appropriate.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
25,895
17
22,602
Country
India
Location
India
You need not do this yourself. All this is learnt naturally but just ensure they don't fall into company of mullah paindu launda-lafadas. That will turn them into misogynists who will harass females and troll them on the internet at the first opportunity. Let them not be those who go to Turkey and become notorious. Let them instead become charming gentlemen like Fawad Khan and Ali Zafar.
 
Shakuni Mama

Shakuni Mama

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 24, 2021
95
-2
83
Country
India
Location
India
Is bandey k thread ya post padh k iski yaad aa jaati hai


Capture.JPG
 
R

Raja420

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2022
199
-7
291
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
313ghazi said:
I think someone needs to talk to you first about what is appropriate behaviour and what to tell your kids and when.

No offence bro, idk if it's just a flex or not, but some of your posts on this forum are crazy.
Click to expand...

What's so crazy about my posts? :lol:
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,418
44
24,180
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Raja420 said:
About women? I think I should tell them that Allah has made the females for males and vice versa. In this day and age especially in the west where they started teaching about gay rights, I think I should start filling my boys ears on how wonderful the women are and the male should only have sex with females.

My boys are 9 and 8.
Click to expand...

In all seriousness, you do raise an excellent point.

They're a bit young yet. For now tell them that thier genetalia is a private part of their body and that nobody else should be allowed to touch them there, or ask them to touch any genitalia. Tell them that if anyone touches them there or asks them to touch those parts - to run away and to tell you as soon as possible, whoever it is. It's important that your boys don't fear you, rather that they trust you and know they can confide in you - even when they've done wrong.

Another important thing to do is make sure you know where your boys are, they should never be in a private place with another adult, even if it is your own family.

In 2-3 years time they will be starting puberty, at that point you need to tell them about the hygiene aspect and about purdah, how it applies to men. At that point you can explain to them that their bodies are changing from those of boys into men and explain how the physical change will happen such as growth, body hair, change in voice, appetite etc.

Wait until they are 13-14 to tell them about sex. Just explain the biology of it, what an erection is, what purpose sex serves (breeding), how it's a normal human desire, how men and women are partners for each other. You are also responsible for telling them about their religious obligations, the social impacts of haram relationships and why it's important to avoid **** and masturbation wherever possible.

We've all been teenage boys, we've all done it, but it's important to help them understand the negative impacts early. it skews their perception of physical relationships, it desensitises them (in extreme cases physically), it can be addictive.

When the time is appropriate you have to be well researched, honest, open and candid.
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
3,815
2
3,578
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Raja420 said:
About women? I think I should tell them that Allah has made the females for males and vice versa. In this day and age especially in the west where they started teaching about gay rights, I think I should start filling my boys ears on how wonderful the women are and the male should only have sex with females.

My boys are 9 and 8.
Click to expand...
Listen dude,I don't know if you really are a troll or some mentally unstable person,but if there are so many important questions about your life,that you can't decide about or haven't decided yet,you sure ain't gonna find answers in a defence forum. I mean,in a bit you'll start making threads like "Should I turn the TV off when I go to sleep? Should I keep the garbage outside? Should I fart loud?"

I mean,what is going on? What's your purpose here? If you don't have answers to vital aspects of your life,you sound like a complete retard coming to ask about that stuff here. Don't you have friends,family,educated people and basically....PEOPLE in your circle?
 
V. Makarov

V. Makarov

FULL MEMBER
Nov 22, 2013
857
4
2,590
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Raja420 said:
About women? I think I should tell them that Allah has made the females for males and vice versa. In this day and age especially in the west where they started teaching about gay rights, I think I should start filling my boys ears on how wonderful the women are and the male should only have sex with females.

My boys are 9 and 8.
Click to expand...
Sex education should start early; 10-12 years should be the age. It's better for them that you teach them, than them finding out on their own.

Apart from sex education, teach them the following:

1) Safety on social media
2) Safety on the internet
3) How to deal with strangers
4) How to stay safe from their own relatives (90% of molestations happen by extended family members)
5) How to destroy the imported government.
6) Develop in them a love for reading books: fiction, non-fiction, history...
7) They should read the Quran with translation at least once by the time they are 15 years old.
8) They should start learning about Hadith after the age of 15...

You should expose them towards the society as much as possible. It will become a "social vaccine" for them. For instance, you can leave them in a random government office for a couple of hours, so they can observe how people work, and how institutions work...
 
R

Raja420

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2022
199
-7
291
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
LeGenD said:
You should discuss this matter with your wife in my view. This is a matter of parenting and your wife is best suited to co-parent in this regard.

Try your best to counter Western LGBTQ+ Fitna (and rubbish) for your sons. Tell them about Sodom and Gommorah.

But do not be very explicit in your talks. Keep your lectures age-appropriate.
Click to expand...
These type of discussions only should be between the father and the sons imho. I don't think my wife needs to be involved in this matter.

I will definitely teach them about the sodomites.
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2021
1,234
0
1,487
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Keep them engaged in healthy activities like horse ridding, swimming,games/sports, some scientific activities until they hit 16.
Build some friendship relations with them
Ta k hansi mazak mein hi un ko sexuall education de sako.
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
8,026
-5
8,716
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Raja420 said:
About women? I think I should tell them that Allah has made the females for males and vice versa. In this day and age especially in the west where they started teaching about gay rights, I think I should start filling my boys ears on how wonderful the women are and the male should only have sex with females.

My boys are 9 and 8.
Click to expand...

you should
if you try to teach Quran as it is assembled ; by the second chapter your would have taught your children everything that 99.9999% of parents shy away from.

Own up to the young humans, and teach them what is right, before they learn what is wrong.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Taliban to open high schools for girls next week, official says
Replies
3
Views
445
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
ghazi52
Afghanistan's Taliban ban long-distance road trips for solo women
Replies
1
Views
291
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
ghazi52
2.7 Million Afghan girls currently in school
Replies
6
Views
249
PakFactor
PakFactor
waz
Olympic games go full retard. Male trans lifter allowed to compete against women.
Replies
8
Views
507
Whitefalcon90
W
beijingwalker
Average height of Chinese men sees the biggest rise of nearly 9 cm over 35 years: report
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
tower9
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom