Should I perceive it as a threat against me?

Black_cats
ELITE MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 9,443
- -5
At desktop I can see the threat “YOU ‘RE DEAD” at the top. But when I checked at incognito without signing in I do not see it.
Has someone experienced it? Or should I perceive it some of kind of threat against me?
How such message can go to the header of PDF?
If anyone can enlighten me it will be appreciated. In my long stay in PDF I have never experienced it.
