Should I perceive it as a threat against me?

Black_cats

At desktop I can see the threat “YOU ‘RE DEAD” at the top. But when I checked at incognito without signing in I do not see it.

Has someone experienced it? Or should I perceive it some of kind of threat against me?

How such message can go to the header of PDF?

If anyone can enlighten me it will be appreciated. In my long stay in PDF I have never experienced it.
 

Quite strange. This is the photo being used in the background of the website and it does not have those words....

Screenshot 2023-05-16 at 8.16.37 PM.png
 
Clear your cookies, website authentication data, login data, and reload in normal mode.
Let me know if this solves the issue.
 
Strange, I don't see this message there. If it isn't too much trouble, clear the browser history by selecting 'from the beginning of time' and see if it resolves the issue.
 
No, it's too late for that, @Black_cats RUN FOR YOUR LIFE

It was drawing unwanted attention and has been removed. You got the message. That was important.
 
its one of the backgrounds of pdf forum. it says something like of you try to mess with Pakistan you are dead. i saw this background many times.
 

