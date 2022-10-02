What's new

Should I hire a car in Pakistan or get a driver?

T

ttman786

May 20, 2019
I planning to visit Pakistan, Punjab and Azad Kashmir only within the next 4 weeks.

I was thinking of driving a car myself so I can travel between cities and inside cities, so the car hire option is being considered.

I have substantial experience driving in UK, mainly performance vehicles with serious power. I consider myself a good driver but I have been told to not do drive in Pakistan myself as the etiquette is very different. I have driven between Mirpur and Sialkot (out skirts) before in 2004 and found it easy. However I didn't experience driving in Lahore or Islamabad or Sialkot city.

I will have my young kids with me and my wife so I don't want issues.

What's your opinion and advice?
 

