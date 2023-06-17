What's new

Should I get a PC or a PlayStation?

Fish

Fish

May 10, 2023
So, I'm an old geezer in his 30s looking for a budget-oriented gaming 'machine' in around ~100-125k price range. I think it's the perfect time to play some games I've been meaning to play for the past decade or so! Plus, I'm also about to get married and I'm pretty sure I soon won't have the luxury of playing video games.

Now, here's the thing: I've never owned a console in my life!

I don't know how to play with a controller! However, I do appreciate the simplicity and ease of use of a console. I like the idea of just sitting back, relax, and then just click on a game and start playing right away. No fuss, no frustration, no drama.

Meanwhile, I've had several PCs which I built personally as I was a hardware buff in my teens.

My last "gaming PC" was an old Core 2 Quad Q6600 with 4GB of RAM and an Nvidia GTS250 1GB. Believe it or not, that thing was actually head and shoulders above the likes of PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. I played a number of games such as Fallout 3, New Vegas, Mass Effect Trilogy at a rock-solid 768p 60FPS whereas both PS3 and X360 ran them at like 30FPS locked. What else? It even managed to run GTA-V at a pretty solid ~45ish FPS.

With a PC, I'll most "definitely" be pirating games from the likes of FitGirl, R.G Mechanics, Dodi, you name it. I mean, why not, right?! However, I've no idea what kind of PC I should get. I'm thinking hexa-core with something like a 4GB GPU or something? Can someone guide me here as I'm a bit out of touch with the PC market.

As for the console, I'm considering the Xbox Series S as with an Xbox, you've the option to play your Xbox games on the PC (in case I do end up building a PC in the distant future, assuming I keep breathing) + there's also the Xbox Game Pass which sounds pretty good.

I'm also considering a PlayStation 4 Pro, which I can find brand new for around ~125k but then I won't have much dough left to buy games and other crap.

Any ideas?
 
NooriNuth

NooriNuth

Nov 15, 2022
Pc has way better picture quality than consoles.
But gaming PC are expensive to build and need upgrading after 2 years.
Consoles are peace of mind. You buy a console, you play games for the next 5 years or more.
 
Fish

Fish

May 10, 2023
Ikbal said:
Get a PS5. Gaming PC you may never get the right specs.
Click to expand...

Isn't PS5 like ~175k?

That's WAY out of my budget, I'm afraid! I only have like ~125k or $400 to spend.

Plus, I heard PS5s run pretty hot in our harsh climate?

NooriNuth said:
Pc has way better picture quality than consoles.
But gaming PC are expensive to build and need upgrading after 2 years.
Consoles are peace of mind. You buy a console, you play games for the next 5 years or more.
Click to expand...

Yeah, that's the problem. I'll have to cough up like $1,500 to build a future-proof PC.

I mean, GPUs alone now cost $100k!
 
jhungary

jhungary

Oct 24, 2012
Fish said:
So, I'm an old geezer in his 30s looking for a budget-oriented gaming 'machine' in around ~100-125k price range. I think it's the perfect time to play some games I've been meaning to play for the past decade or so! Plus, I'm also about to get married and I'm pretty sure I soon won't have the luxury of playing video games.

Now, here's the thing: I've never owned a console in my life!

I don't know how to play with a controller! However, I do appreciate the simplicity and ease of use of a console. I like the idea of just sitting back, relax, and then just click on a game and start playing right away. No fuss, no frustration, no drama.

Meanwhile, I've had several PCs which I built personally as I was a hardware buff in my teens.

My last "gaming PC" was an old Core 2 Quad Q6600 with 4GB of RAM and an Nvidia GTS250 1GB. Believe it or not, that thing was actually head and shoulders above the likes of PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. I played a number of games such as Fallout 3, New Vegas, Mass Effect Trilogy at a rock-solid 768p 60FPS whereas both PS3 and X360 ran them at like 30FPS locked. What else? It even managed to run GTA-V at a pretty solid ~45ish FPS.

With a PC, I'll most "definitely" be pirating games from the likes of FitGirl, R.G Mechanics, Dodi, you name it. I mean, why not, right?! However, I've no idea what kind of PC I should get. I'm thinking hexa-core with something like a 4GB GPU or something? Can someone guide me here as I'm a bit out of touch with the PC market.

As for the console, I'm considering the Xbox Series S as with an Xbox, you've the option to play your Xbox games on the PC (in case I do end up building a PC in the distant future, assuming I keep breathing) + there's also the Xbox Game Pass which sounds pretty good.

I'm also considering a PlayStation 4 Pro, which I can find brand new for around ~125k but then I won't have much dough left to buy games and other crap.

Any ideas?
Click to expand...
Don't get PS5 until they solved the harddrive issue, both version of PS5 now only offer 800+ gig memory, it may be enough for 4 games, then you need to delete some of your game. Buying a HDD expansion is as expensive as buying a PS5 Alone, so unless they have a 2TB/3TB version, it's not worth getting PS5.

Last gen gaming PC is enough for gaming, but I will stay clear of pirate game as gaming company now have a lot of way to track people playing illegal copy.
 

