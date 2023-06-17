Should I get a PC or a PlayStation?

So, I'm an old geezer in his 30s looking for a budget-oriented gaming 'machine' in around ~100-125k price range. I think it's the perfect time to play some games I've been meaning to play for the past decade or so! Plus, I'm also about to get married and I'm pretty sure I soon won't have the luxury of playing video games.



Now, here's the thing: I've never owned a console in my life!



I don't know how to play with a controller! However, I do appreciate the simplicity and ease of use of a console. I like the idea of just sitting back, relax, and then just click on a game and start playing right away. No fuss, no frustration, no drama.



Meanwhile, I've had several PCs which I built personally as I was a hardware buff in my teens.



My last "gaming PC" was an old Core 2 Quad Q6600 with 4GB of RAM and an Nvidia GTS250 1GB. Believe it or not, that thing was actually head and shoulders above the likes of PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. I played a number of games such as Fallout 3, New Vegas, Mass Effect Trilogy at a rock-solid 768p 60FPS whereas both PS3 and X360 ran them at like 30FPS locked. What else? It even managed to run GTA-V at a pretty solid ~45ish FPS.



With a PC, I'll most "definitely" be pirating games from the likes of FitGirl, R.G Mechanics, Dodi, you name it. I mean, why not, right?! However, I've no idea what kind of PC I should get. I'm thinking hexa-core with something like a 4GB GPU or something? Can someone guide me here as I'm a bit out of touch with the PC market.



As for the console, I'm considering the Xbox Series S as with an Xbox, you've the option to play your Xbox games on the PC (in case I do end up building a PC in the distant future, assuming I keep breathing) + there's also the Xbox Game Pass which sounds pretty good.



I'm also considering a PlayStation 4 Pro, which I can find brand new for around ~125k but then I won't have much dough left to buy games and other crap.



Any ideas?