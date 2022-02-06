What's new

Should General Bajwa get another extension?

  • Yes

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No

    Votes: 4 100.0%
  • Total voters
    4
Winchester

The Prime Minister has been asked this question recently in an interview by Khawar Ghuman of Dunya News. Imran Khan gave a vague answer. So this question is in the public domain and where there is smoke there is fire.

The poll is to judge what most of respectable members think, if the question of another extension comes up.

People answering Yes are encouraged to give their reasons.
 
