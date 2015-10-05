What's new

Should discussion be allowed on questions raised by Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza?

Should discussion be allowed on questions raised by Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza?

  • Yes

  • No

Results are only viewable after voting.
C

CriticalThought

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 10, 2016
6,988
15
7,318
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
My recent thread discussing the theological controversies created by Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza has been locked:

الضربة المهند علي رأس المفند

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم Recent years have witnessed the meteoric rise of the personality 'Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza'. This man invites people towards being 'Ilmi and Kitabi, i.e., knowledgeable and academic. Under this banner, he has systematically waged a war on established schools of thought...
defence.pk

I created a thread to raise the question of why it has been locked, and that thread was then shifted to GHQ, where you only ever get complete silence. I was told that the possible cause is that religious discussion is not allowed.

I feel that this is a very especial case. We are not trying to preach, we are only trying to have an intellectual debate on theological questions that are creating a deep unrest within the youth (especially) of the country. If PDF censors such discussion, it is complicit in weakening our theological foundations, and the question needs to be asked: which side is PDF management on?

Every rule has an exception. I feel this is a genuine case of exception. I promise to keep the debate intellectual, based on references to sources and logical argumentation. And if I see anyone transgressing these bounds, I will flag the post. With these restrictions, can we please open up the thread for discussion?

@WebMaster @The Eagle @waz @Horus @Foxtrot Alpha @krash
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

nangyale
Was Gandhi Averse to Climax? A Psycho-Sexual Assessment of the Mahatma
Replies
0
Views
763
nangyale
nangyale
MBI Munshi
In the Shadows of Anarchy and Jihad
Replies
2
Views
1K
MBI Munshi
MBI Munshi
NEHA
Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan
2
Replies
15
Views
22K
Samlee
Samlee

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom