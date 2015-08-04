Should China use global influence to punish India?

As we all know. China is very tolerant of India. This seems to give India some illusions..... so the Indians feel when they boycott China. Will affect China. hmmm.....



In fact, India has always regarded China as its enemy. but China never cares about India. This is self-confidence. But if China reacts like India. India can really afford it?????



If China uses its global influence. Drive India out of SCO, AIIB, BRICS, IMF.... and veto all Indian proposals in UNSC. How did India react?



Indian friends, you are too naive. you are a superpower 2020. You should be more confident.



Promise me - take the initiative to withdraw all Chinese-led international organizations. OK?