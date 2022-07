MultaniGuy said: Chinese Observer membership will give China a huge Diplomatic victory in the Islamic World. Click to expand...

There are more Muslims in China than in USA.

It will give China a victoryBut it will give Muslims a very very humiliating defeat. A country which has 3 million + Muslims in concentration camps will be admitted into OIC.Shame!Are we Muslims not enough to deal with world pressure? Why do we have to be a kaffirs slave? You either have usa slave or Chinese slave? Why can’t we have anyone truly only loyal to Islam anymore.There’s even more Muslims in India then China. By your logic, India should be part of OIC