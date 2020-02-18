What's new

Should China go unpunished?

Corona is on the rise again in Europe and the US...thousands of people are dying every day across the world...more than a million people had already died..economies are shattered...people lost the jobs...suicides have increased because of unemployment.
All this is because China hid the emergence of virus...China is entirely responsible for all the deaths , poverty and sadness in the world now.
Apart from Trump I have not seen any other leader raising voice against China...I can understand many countries like some of our neighbours depend on china for their survival...but does that mean the world should remain silent on this issue forever and not punish China for what it has done?
 
China should be lauded for effectively containing the outbreak and presenting a template to go by in combatting the spread. This is how the WHO interprets the situation given how things played out.


WHO lauds Chinese response to virus, says world 'at important juncture'

The World Health Organization (WHO) praised China on Wednesday for its efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, but voiced "grave concern" about person-to-person spread in three other countries which led it to summon its Emergency Committee again.
