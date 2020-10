Boeing was set to buy an 80% stake in Embrarer this year but due to the pandemic its funds are restricted. Embrarer too is in bad shape. Considering the market access and the strategic value of their global image and quality planes and relations with Brazil, would be a wise decision to buy at least a 50.01% stake in Embrarer for $2.6251 Billion, similar to how airbus intially bought into bombardier and renamed their plane the A220?