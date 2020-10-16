OP-ED: Should Bangladesh worry about its updated per capita income? The thing is that, upon examination, it appears we should accept this change in calculation as being right and proper

Published at 11:07 pm November 20th, 2021

The thing is that, upon examination, it appears we should accept this change in calculation as being right and properThe Bangladesh GDP calculation has just been changed and, in a manner that should make us suspicious, it has been revised upwards.This isn't the addition of another year's worth of growth, this is changing the manner of calculation and – well now, isn't this a surprise – it makes Bangladesh’s economic performance look better.We should be nervous of this sort of change; it's not unknown for governments to fiddle with numbers.The thing is that, upon examination, it appears we should accept this change in calculation as being right and proper.For while there is a trick here, it's a good trick, a righteous one.Bangladesh’s GDP per capita has been upgraded from US$2,227 to US$2,554 as a result of moving the base year from 2005/6 to 2015/16.If we're counting the same thing then it shouldn't matter which year we start from. We should end up with the same answer in that end year. We don't – so, what's going on here?The answer is that growth in an economy comes in two different ways.The first is obvious. If we're growing more rice, or making more t-shirts, then production in the economy is higher – GDP has grown.But there's also another part of growth, much more to do with technological advance. In 2006 mobile internet existed but it wasn't really a thing, just as one example. Now it is ubiquitous.The division isn't absolute. It's also true that as we get richer, even if technology remains exactly the same, we still do new things.An absolutely poor society doesn't have much in the way of financial services, or life insurance, pensions, because no one has any money – that's what absolutely poor means. As a society becomes richer more is spent on these things – and larger portions of growing incomes as well.Now, combine these two: the changing patterns of consumption and production that help a place get richer, and changes in technology that allow for new and different economic activity.If we just keep counting the rise in the old things we produced then we'd be missing all this growth in the new. We'd just be counting rice and t-shirts, while missing the financial services, the mobile web.So, every some years, it is necessary to “rebase” the GDP calculation by taking a long, hard look at the structure of what is being produced and how, and then remaking our process accordingly.We now include all of those new sectors that were previously ignored or underweighted. Then, for the next few years, we just count the increase in production from each of those sectors now included.Down the road we have to do it all over again, as the structure of the economy has changed once again.The definition of “some” years here, well, it depends.The faster an economy is growing, the more often we have to recalculate. Because fast growth and changes in the structure of the economy mean very much the same thing.So, the faster the annual GDP growth is, the fewer years between each necessary rebasing of the calculation of GDP.Bangladesh, growing at 6 and 8 percent a year should do this every 10 years, maybe more often even. The UK, growing at 2 and 3percent, less often.This does cause problems of course. One is that people don't quite believe it – they changed how they count and it jumps 15 percent? Really?Yes, we should be cynical about government counting but in this case it's fine, necessary even.Imagine what a distorted view of Bangladesh we'd have it we still only counted rice and clothes and entirely left out everything to do with smartphones and mobile internet?Rebasing can create great jumps in the numbers, and further it makes all the past numbers we've got useless in comparison.We can't compare 2004 under the old system with 2018 under the new - we've changed the parameters.So the statistics office has to go back and change the old numbers to be consistent with the new system. We end up with two (or more, this happens every time we rebase GDP) different series of numbers.The past is counted under the old system, as published at that time. And we also have the past revised for our new system as well as the new numbers under the new system.The end result here is that when people rebase numbers, we should be very suspicious of what they're doing.All too often it's used to hide something.A company that says they've decided to present their accounts in a new and different way – we know they're hiding something.But when it comes to GDP calculations it's a useful, even necessary, thing to do.Because GDP growth is, in part, that we're all doing new things. So, our method of counting GDP has to be changed occasionally to include those new things.