Should Bangladesh recognise the ULA/Arakan army?

BananaRepublicUK

May 13, 2022
Last month “ULA said the Bangladesh government would have to recognise ULA and the Arakan Army if they wanted to send the Rohingyas back […This declaration…] has created both an opportunity and a risk for Bangladesh”

——-

Honestly, I am in two minds about this.

I don’t want Burma to become our Afghanistan!

But I see no other option to return the Rohingyas!

Is the massive risk worth the unlikely reward?

We really need to break up Burma in order to tame the genocidal primitive Buddhist maniacs!

@UKBengali
@Nergal
@Bilal9
@EasyNow
@Homo Sapiens

What do you chaps think?
 

