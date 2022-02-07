What's new

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?
Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

Dhaka has become overburdened as a capital and something needs to be done to relieve the pressure, whether it be by moving capitals or decentralising our administrative sector to other regions
PANORAMA

Sheikh Rafi Ahmed
07 February, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 02:48 pm





Dhaka has become overburdened as a capital and something needs to be done to relieve the pressure, whether it be by moving capitals or decentralising our administrative sector to other regions


On 18 January, the Indonesian parliament declared that it would be moving its capital from Jakarta to a new city called Nusantara on the island of Borneo. Jakarta alone currently hosts about 278 million people; about 60 percent of the total population of Indonesia.

High population density, high risks of flooding, depleting groundwater, economic redistribution as well as Jakarta's long-term viability as capital were among some of the reasons cited by the parliament leading to this decision.

At around the same time, the Egyptian government has also decided to build its new capital 45 kilometres east of Cairo; its current capital is strangled by often immovable traffic attributable to the very ministries and administrative buildings situated there. The conditions in Jakarta or Cairo feel eerily similar to that of Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh.

Dhaka also faces gradually depleting groundwater (although not as bad as Jakarta yet), barely breathable air (AQI level consistently being among the worst in the world), polluted lifelines (rivers) beyond the hope of rescue and roads that seemingly remain clogged forever with traffic.

According to the Global Liveability Index 2021, the 400-year-old capital city of Bangladesh was the 4th least hospitable city in the world. Dhaka is simultaneously the 6th most densely populated city in the world, while Jakarta or Cairo are not even among the top 10.

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. The excessive population has a directly adverse effect on the environment, from polluting the water we drink to the very air that we and our children breathe in.

Picture: TBS

Picture: TBS

When asked how overburdened Dhaka was as a capital, Dr Adil Mohammad Khan, Associate Professor of Jahangirnagar University said, "Dhaka hosts three or four times the population considered ideal for a capital city. In terms of infrastructure, Dhaka has three or four times less the infrastructure required to sustain a capital."

Dr Amanat Ullah Khan, a former Professor at the University of Dhaka, agreed with the sentiment.
"If you look at the more efficient capitals of the world like Moscow, Washington DC, they were pre-planned in a way to allow for necessary expansion. That is not the case for Dhaka. There is practically no place to expand anymore. So, it's overcrowded with insane traffic where it takes 3-4 hours to get from any point to another," said Dr Amanat Ullah.

Picture: MumitM/TBS

Picture: MumitM/TBS

The most problematic aspect of such overdependence on Dhaka is the saturation of economic opportunities. More specifically, investment in such crowded cities tends to exhibit diminishing marginal returns. That is, no matter how many metro rails, subways or elevated expressways are added into the infrastructure by the government, without decentralisation such investment will not bring about the intended outcomes in terms of generating revenue or employment opportunities in the long run.

This begs the question: since Dhaka can no longer function properly in this state, should we follow the path laid by Egypt, Indonesia, Myanmar etc. and move the capital away from Dhaka?

Picture: SAP/TBS

Picture: SAP/TBS

Not necessarily.
Dhaka still serves as the most strategically suitable location for a capital city in Bangladesh. Capital cities are of utmost importance as they protect the government in case of a foreign invasion and Dhaka being located in almost the centre of Bangladesh only reinforces that cause. At the same time, capitals serve as a melting pot where members of all regions can come and look for employment with ease. Capital cities are also used to exert control and project unity all across the nation.
Picture: SAP/TBS

Picture: SAP/TBS

For these purposes, it is generally recommended that the capital is geographically situated somewhere central to the country and for Bangladesh, there is no place better than Dhaka.

More importantly, different countries shift their capital cities for different reasons and it is foolish to blindly follow their lead. Indonesia is moving its capital city from Jakarta primarily because of its quickly depleting groundwater resources and high risk of flooding.

Other countries might change their capitals for political reasons. For instance, Egypt is shifting its capital because the military, which put the current government in power, stands to benefit from the construction and subsequent buying and selling of properties in the new city. Myanmar – a regime ruled by their military junta – also moved their administrative capital from Yangoon to Naypyidaw, mainly to shield the military regime from its people.

Moreover, it is extremely expensive to move the capital city from one place. For instance, it will reportedly cost Indonesia around $32 billion and Egypt around $45 billion each to rebuild their new capitals elsewhere.

To that end, Bangladesh will also have to conduct a thorough cost-benefit analysis before making any such drastic decisions. As Dr Adil says, "Uprooting the entire capital city is costly and being a lower-middle-income LDC, Bangladesh cannot afford such unnecessary investment right now. We should instead focus on administrative decentralisation."

Picture: TBS

Picture: TBS

That is, we should gradually decentralise our administrative sector to other regions that better suit the purpose of a said ministry or an administrative sector. For instance, the Ministry and Administrative offices on Agriculture can gradually move towards the North-western region of the country, generally considered the agricultural hub of the country. The Ministry of Industry and affiliated bureaus could move to Chittagong, as most export-orientated activities take place in that region.
Dr Amanat Ullah Khan agreed and believed that Bangladesh should move its legislative branch away from Dhaka as well, as he says, "The parliament building was nothing but a consolation prize from the then Ayub Khan government and is merely a relic of the past. So, it is better to gradually move the legislative branch of the government away from the city."

Picture: TBS

Picture: TBS

Apart from moving the executive and legislative branches of the government, there are other ways to release pressure on Dhaka. Countries like South Africa have more than one capital; its executive capital in Pretoria; judicial capital in Bloemfontein and its legislative capital in Cape Town.

Bangladesh could also declare additional business capitals on top of Dhaka being the administrative capital of the country, to release pressure on the capital while also attracting businesses to the new capital.

Besides that, business leaders often identify the lack of infrastructure, irregularities in power supply and voltage intermittencies as some of the reasons for not moving to other major cities in Bangladesh. Their complaints make sense given that only Dhaka and Chittagong currently have the capacity and proper infrastructure to attract businesses.
While shifting the entire capital city might be difficult, it is less expensive and requires fewer logistics to develop the essential infrastructures in other major cities to facilitate decentralised development.

Unfortunately, as far as the seventh and eighth five-year-plan of the government go, most of the mega projects of the government are either Dhaka or Chittagong-centric. Any targeted, well-thought-out decentralisation efforts on the government's part remain to be seen.

This 400-year-old city was put on life-support long ago. While megaprojects like metro rail, elevated expressway and underground subways may ease the pain, unless we move the boulders, i.e., the increasing economic and administrative pressure constricting its lifelines, none of these projects will save our beloved city from becoming an inhospitable hotchpotch of chaos and doom.

 
Indos

Indos

Homo Sapiens said:
On 18 January, the Indonesian parliament declared that it would be moving its capital from Jakarta to a new city called Nusantara on the island of Borneo. Jakarta alone currently hosts about 278 million people; about 60 percent of the total population of Indonesia.

High population density, high risks of flooding, depleting groundwater, economic redistribution as well as Jakarta's long-term viability as capital were among some of the reasons cited by the parliament leading to this decision.
Some mistakes that needs to be fixed:

Jakarta population is 10 million. Maybe the writer is typo and he means whole Java island instead, Java population is indeed near that figure (60%), but it is way less than 278 million people stated by the writer. Based on statistic data, 55 percent of Indonesian live in Java island and total Indonesian population is about 270 million, so Java is populated by around 135 million people.

Jakarta - Wikipedia

Java - Wikipedia

About the depleting ground water, Jakarta can get fresh water from either West Java or Banten where the region is very green with huge agricultural sector. Many rivers (13 rivers) are also flowing to Jakarta, so if the ground water extraction is at least 50 % stopped and replaced by pipe water where the source of water come from either West Java or Banten provinces I think the ground water can fill up again, not to consider AlhamduliLLAH we are blessed with long rainy season along the year.

I also live in Jakarta and use ground water currently, no problem on the water, but for long term need 50 % Jakartan need to get the water from pipewater instead, this is to prevent the sinking problem, although the alarming rate is only happening in North Jakarta near the coast areas.
 
mb444

mb444

Perhaps....

BD is overly dhaka centric. GoB should spread its departmental HQs around the country as a first step.

Secondly there is no need to have army encampment in the middle of the capital city, these should be moved elsewhere.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

TNT said:
Where would they move the capital to? Its not like Bangladesh have alot of land.
Dhaka Improvement Trust (RAJUK) already has plans. A lot of Govt. Buildings, residential areas, zoned factories and administration will be moved to KeraniGanj South West of Dhaka. Some are also being moved up North near Savar and Dhamrai areas and new planned suburbs of Purbachal, Jolshiri etc. are already setup.

This is one of the subdivision developments in Purbachal suburbs, named American City.
This is the plan for the central CBD of Jolshiri suburbs, which is actually Dhaka's newest DOHS
1644261797558.png


1644261840729.png


1644262020664.png


1644261939707.png


The complete plans of Jolshiri DOHS including residential
1644262122648.png


There was a lot of unplanned expansion and permits were provided in the 1990s and 2000's in exchange of money helter skelter. This is being looked at with greater scrutiny.

New high class suburbs will probably be built mostly North of Dhaka and industrial areas South of it.

But yes, at some point, Dhaka will need a third capital. Sher-e-Bangla Nagar was built as second capital in the sixties. There are a lot of govt. buildings built North of it near Agargaon.


Agargaon CBD offices
iu


Parliament House at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar (also called 2nd capital in the sixties)
iu


On the right hand top corner is a large convention center, everything north of that point is Agargaon where most of the new govt. offices are.
iu


iu
 
JohnWick

JohnWick

mb444 said:
Perhaps....

BD is overly dhaka centric. GoB should spread its departmental HQs around the country as a first step.

Secondly there is no need to have army encampment in the middle of the capital city, these should be moved elsewhere.
Well delhi is also your capital so don't worry !
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

@Black_cats bhai had posted a TBS News story where they published a map of the new Metro Rail Lines. These lines were not just pulled out of someone's imagination, they came out of a study of where people live and the trips they take to get to work etc. If someone is wondering where Dhaka will expand to, next - then look at this map of the MRT expansion plan.

metro-rail-expansion-plan-2.png
 
P

Paul2

Without a single doubt, making orderly development somewhere away from Dhaka will be much cheaper than trying to redevelop Dhaka.

It's always easier to put up infrastructure first, and build-up the area later, using it, than trying to redevelop a place with busted roads, while destroying the same roads you will be using in the process.
 
Bilal9 said:
Dhaka Improvement Trust (RAJUK) already has plans. A lot of Govt. Buildings, residential areas, zoned factories and administration will be moved to KeraniGanj South West of Dhaka. Some are also being moved up North near Savar and Dhamrai areas and new planned suburbs of Purbachal, Jolshiri etc. are already setup.

This is one of the subdivision developments in Purbachal suburbs, named American City.
iu


This is the plan for the central CBD of Jolshiri suburbs, which is actually Dhaka's newest DOHS
View attachment 813793

View attachment 813794

View attachment 813796

View attachment 813795

The complete plans of Jolshiri DOHS including residential
View attachment 813797

There was a lot of unplanned expansion and permits were provided in the 1990s and 2000's in exchange of money helter skelter. This is being looked at with greater scrutiny.

New high class suburbs will probably be built mostly North of Dhaka and industrial areas South of it.

But yes, at some point, Dhaka will need a third capital. Sher-e-Bangla Nagar was built as second capital in the sixties. There are a lot of govt. buildings built North of it near Agargaon.


Agargaon CBD offices
iu


Parliament House at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar (also called 2nd capital in the sixties)
iu


On the right hand top corner is a large convention center, everything north of that point is Agargaon where most of the new govt. offices are.
iu


iu
I noticed, there is a surprising amount of empty space around Dhaka, tons of it in fact.

All of it was supposed to be allocated for new district schemes decades ago, but it's still all open fields.

Most of Prubachal is empty despite huge highway built to link it with Dhaka.

Jolsori, again, mostly empty field.

East of Basundara, all unoccupied, abandoned, or vacant plots. Even the expensive part of Basundara closer to Dhaka seem to have tons of plots which weren't touched for more than a decade, judging by humongous mountains of garbage dumped there by other plot owners.

In between Mipur, and Utara, also seems to be just open field with abandoned land.

On the whole Chandra direction from Dhaka, it seems to be a lot of untouched forests, jungle, and other minimally developed land.

Who said that Bangladesh has no land left to use?

When we had coffee breaks with client's engineers, I repeatedly asked them this.

They say, the real estate is far more profitable in Bangladesh than any electronics. Rent even from a 5 storey shed will make you a millionaire fast, and a housing society is more profitable than printing money.

Then, they quietly said that RAJUK directors may well be the richest men in the country, richer than even Hasina's family itself.
 
F-6 enthusiast

F-6 enthusiast

Paul2 said:
Then, they quietly said that RAJUK directors may well be the richest men in the country, richer than even Hasina's family itself.
they're not wrong

Rajuk Land registry office workers (even the lowest ranks ) make money through bribery

There's lots of empty underdeveloped areas near or on the way to Uttara (dont remember which sector it was)
Paul2 said:
East of Basundara, all unoccupied, abandoned, or vacant plots. Even the expensive part of Basundara closer to Dhaka seem to have tons of plots which weren't touched for more than a decade, judging by humongous mountains of garbage dumped there by other plot owners.
Last time i checked Bashundhara L block plots were going for 75 lack per katha (anyone know the metric equivalent?) but i didnt see many buildings there. Ppl just bought 3 katha plots and seemed to forget it ever existed.

Most of my time (in BD) was spent in Dhanmondi 27/Lalmatia , very chaotic although lalmatia was somewhat quiet.
 
