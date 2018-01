What if there was one dominant sunni power in the region with nuclear weapons? - That power has to meet certain parameters to ensure regional stability:

The only country that meets all these above parameters is Turkey IMHO.

In short NPT treaty do NOT ban NPT member states from producing weapons grade uranium for sub propulsion:

"NPT member states are therefore allowed to remove from IAEA safeguards nuclear material intended for nonproscribed military uses such as submarine propulsion."

Pros for Turkey having its own nukes: