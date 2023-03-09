Poll: Should 20 additional marks be granted while admitting for professional degree in Universities??



The CJP has formed a three-judge special bench, led by Justice Isa, to hear a suo motu case related to examining the grant of 20 additional marks to a Hafiz-e-Quran student while admitting them for an MBBS/BDS degree.



The bench would see if it fell in line with the MBBS and BDS (Admission, House Job and Internship) Regulations 2018.



The suo motu was numbered last year.



Other members of the bench are Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Shahid Waheed.



The bench will take up the matter on March 15.



It was reported in January last year that a bench led by Justice Isa while hearing a matter had questioned the additional marks for Hafiz-e-Quran students.



Hafiz-e-Quran students are awarded 20 additional marks in merit for undergraduate admissions in any degree programme.



The court had issued notices to the federation, Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), and others.

The bench had questioned why additional marks should be given for admission to medical and other universities on the basis of being a Hafiz-e-Quran.