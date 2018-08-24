Shots Fired at US Embassy in Turkey

Monday, 20 August, 2018 - 07:00 FILE PHOTO: General view of the US Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas Several gunshots were fired early Monday morning from a vehicle at a security booth outside the US Embassy in the Turkish capital, causing no casualties, police and the embassy spokesperson said. The attack coincided with a deepening row between Ankara and Washington over the trial of a US pastor in Turkey. The US has imposed sanctions and increased tariffs that sent the Turkish lira tumbling last week. A police officer told Reuters at the scene the drive-by shooting occurred around 5 a.m. and that nobody was hurt. The embassy is closed this week for Eid al-Adha holiday. "We can confirm a security incident took place at the US Embassy early this morning. We have no reports of any injuries and we are investigating the details," said David Gainer, the embassy spokesperson. "We thank the Turkish National Police for their rapid response." Private Ihlas news agency said four to five rounds were fired from a moving white car and targeted the booth outside Gate 6 at the embassy. Police teams were searching for the assailants, who fled in the car after the attack, CNN Turk said. One shot hit a window in a security cabin, causing no casualties. Video footage from broadcaster Haberturk showed police teams inspecting one of the entrances to the embassy and apparent damage caused by a gunshot could be seen in one window. It said empty cartridges were found at the scene. The US Embassy in Ankara and the consulate in Istanbul have been the targets of attacks by militants and have faced numerous security threats in the past. https://aawsat.com/english/home/article/1368316/shots-fired-us-embassy-turkey