Shots fired at Reham Khan’s car in Islamabad

JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

Oct 17, 2019
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PM's ex-wife was returning from a wedding Sunday night


Reham Khan, former wife of Imran Khan. Photo: File

Reham Khan, the ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, narrowly escaped a gun attack in Islamabad late Sunday night.

In a tweet on January 3 at 1:59am, she revealed that on the way back home from her nephew’s wedding, her car was shot at and two men on a motorcycle held the vehicle at gunpoint.

“I had just changed vehicles. My personal secretary and driver were in the car,” the former television presenter said and demanded that the “so-called government should be held accountable for it [the attack]”.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1477738896117186563


Reham, in multiple updates on her Twitter handle, complained that she and her staff had to wait for hours to get an FIR registered.

“It’s 9 am. My PS [personal secretary] and team have not had a minute of sleep and the FIR still has not been registered in Shams Colony Police Station Islamabad. [The] investigation is ongoing,” she tweeted Monday morning.


At 10am, Reham shared a copy of her complaint filed at the police station. It states that they were on the Rawalpindi-Islamabad highway near the IJP Road when two men tried to stop them at gunpoint. The suspects were between the ages of 25 and 30.

She added that they are now waiting for the FIR.

Jinn Baba

Jinn Baba

Jul 16, 2015
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1477960629550206983

In english:

Place Norm No. 24-5 (1) Initial Report on Crime Murder Intervention Reported by Police under Section 154 Collection of Fomidari Death: 1/22 Slice: Mukhmas Colony District: Islamabad E-Geck Number: 18-1 / 3/2022 - SC Immediate Booth Hour: AM 12:35 2022 - 03-01 - Aal Behd Lemar (E) Tari Duqat Diyart 6 Date of departure from Thana (With section) Mall if anything has been done He Flat 11C-Bolck 1000 G - 10/3, Islamabad 1335 ID Card Number: 1-1007088-61101 Law Number: 03125075166 ICA 506 341 4 Location And Distance From Police Station And Direction Action Related Investigation If so, when the case was registered at the request of R. Tridi. Explain the reason for the game. I am 8.P. Last night at 12:35 I was on my way to Islamabad in car number 680, ADYT (white PRADO) on UP. Tried and wanted to take us off. He was 25-30 years old and was wearing a mask. There is no enmity and the suspicion is that I have been intimidated and an attempt has been made to send a message to Rekam Khan. The only purpose of intimidating me is to intimidate Reham Khan. As a citizen and Reham Khan Sahib's P5, I request SHO Sahib to file FIR as per the following text. Mohammad Bahroof English Bilal Aqmat Nakta, 10/3 - Flat 11C, Bolck 100e, G Islamabad Mohalla Moawaj Ra Kardan Shah Bilawal Dakfana Khas Tehsil Telangana District Chakwal, 61101.1007088.1 Phone No. 0312.5075166. The questioner has written the letter in the presence of the person who has written the above article. Areas are in the police station which is being registered for registration of information. Online BHD Area I P Road Near Social Security Baptal Near Distance 5 Km Ajab South From Tanah ASI Kamal Khan 03-01-2022 ASI 03005569068
 
graphican

graphican

Jul 21, 2009
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Somebody, please look at me.. somebody please create news about me, somebody please call me to your political shows and listen to me bark about my ex-husband one more time...

- Reham Khan's mental chatter
 
peagle

peagle

Dec 29, 2019
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Why is it when someone wants some attention, all of a sudden their car are shot at, very fishy.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

Oct 15, 2015
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Vehicle held on gun point and then she changed the vehicle, failing the 101 laws of criminal mentality as the attackers were only to held the vehicle. She told her driver to stay there unless attackers leaves while she is now leaving in another vehicle being less of interest for attackers. That seems to be some Cartoon logic.
 
Riz

Riz

Jan 20, 2010
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Yeh kanjri ai he ise liay ha idhar drama karny
 
K

khail007

Mar 25, 2008
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
No day passed in Pakistan without any drama. People are so busy creating characters and glorifying them. The important part is played by dirty media with no leash.
All TV channels got the material for the next 72 hours to promote their 'kutta-bhonki' programs. The new way of journalists/anchors/analysts for making money and ratings for TV Channels. No issue, if the government does not help them with 'advertimements'/money. They are self-sufficient.
 
