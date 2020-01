Seems like Narender Modi has repeated what happened under Nawaz and showbazz regime at Model Town - similar characters, in Model Town incident we had Gullu Butt and here this Ram Fascist Bhakt did the job for Modi. My question is, why police is standing the background and didnt even bother to stop this scum ?I think its time for Muslims of India to keep weapons with them for their own security - tit for tat ...