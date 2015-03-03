Shortwave Listeners?

My father used to listen voice of America, BBC, Moscow along with Indian Akashvani and Pakistan's Islamabad Radio stations when I was a child, so we sit together to listen news around the world, to listen BBC and voice America the best time was early in the morning around 6 am to get clear signal.

Later in the day it was very difficult to get their signals. So we switch the radio to Islamabad and Indian channels to enjoy song and news. I used to connect a long wire with antenna up to rooftop to increase the signal strength.

When I grew up, I got busy in my studies but my father always had a radio besides him, up to his last day. Last year he passed away at the age of 94. May Allah rest him in peace.

I have to tune his favorite stations to keep him busy and happy. A morning program by Dr. Farhat Hashmi was his favourite at the early hours of the day.

We still had his radio set. I used to purchase different radio set for my father according to his. The last radio I bought was Chinese radio set raped in lather. This radio runs on DD type cells. I have to dry them in the sun get more life span.

Now we rarely listen to radio, I switched it on while on move in the car, but it is only FM. the AM SW, make a lot of noise now. It is hard to enjoy listening them on radio due to increase interference..