Shortwave Listeners?

denel

denel

Jul 12, 2013
Any folks who are or were shortwave radio listeners?

What were your radio stations? Do you still listen to shortwave broadcasts?

Equipment used?
Antenna?

I started listening to shortwave at the age of 8. To hear overseas stations plus foreign languages. that started me into this career. I still do listen but a lot of stations have shutdown permanently.

Favourite stations:
- Radio Netherlands
- BBC
- Hunt for other broadcasters:
- Radio Uzbekistan, Czech, Poland, DW, Radio France, then tune in to low bands for our continent.
- On Medium Wave - pick up here KSA, Radio Monte Carlo.

Equipment I have is regular shortwave:
Sony ICF7600G.
Specialised : Kenwood R1000 still going strong.
Antenna: I have a large Rhombic directional array.
 
terry5

terry5

Oct 16, 2014
I am .
bbc world service 7:30 till 8:30 Jamaica time daily for news from around the world .
Fantastic journalism by far the best

even use solar radio when current goes or am in the bush in the morning planting sowing or reaping. Has to be world service playing also test match cricket on radio 4 better commentary then watching on tv .

oh yes and the shipping forecast for night time fishing I can’t understand it ....020w 42 ? But my uncle understood everything and would time he’s sleep on land with this service , he always listen to sw radio but he lives on the ocean and only contact of he’s from the world .

lol he’s be looking at the sky listening world service smoking a ganja spliff with a cup of rum in he’s hand dying to go out to sea but the radio would say some funny numbers and he’d go back to sleep wake up roll a spliff pour a shot of rum look at the sky and until the radio told him it’s safe to go out to see and he’d be gone to sea

Aaa nice memories .
 
denel

denel

Jul 12, 2013
Man... welcome... never thought anyone would understand what i wrote.

Me too I sleep with the shortwave radio one listening to bbc.

I built this basic analogue to digital interace; then connected it up to the pc - with this i used to get ship to ship faxes and also weather pictures.
 
terry5

terry5

Oct 16, 2014
Archers from England is another show I remember used to be on at night time the old boys listened to and it’s still running lol

I remember lying on my bed dreaming of me and a senorita partying in Cuba when I was young school boy listening to radio Cuba

Tune in for the latest American English songs on a old Sony short wave radio and itd be on all night loud and only way to wake my uncle up was to turn off the radio and boom he’d be awake lol and curse . Memories

its like tuning into the world before cable tv took over .
Indian music we’d get on Sunday I still remember it was 6pm the Africans would play Bob Marley and the Indians would play Mohammed rafi eating Sunday dinner

:-)

good days
 
denel

denel

Jul 12, 2013
Man... did you get Radio Havana --Cuba's QSL card? I went to visit them when i was there back in 2014!

They are still broadcasting today still on shortwave
 
denel

denel

Jul 12, 2013
working to glue this loose G811 tube's base. darn, bond with epoxy is not easy.

btw - for audophiles - if you need 811a tubes; look up G811 tube; from good soviet days. Far better quality than el-cheapo Shuguang
 

Attachments

X

Xone

Oct 13, 2019
My father used to listen voice of America, BBC, Moscow along with Indian Akashvani and Pakistan's Islamabad Radio stations when I was a child, so we sit together to listen news around the world, to listen BBC and voice America the best time was early in the morning around 6 am to get clear signal.
Later in the day it was very difficult to get their signals. So we switch the radio to Islamabad and Indian channels to enjoy song and news. I used to connect a long wire with antenna up to rooftop to increase the signal strength.
When I grew up, I got busy in my studies but my father always had a radio besides him, up to his last day. Last year he passed away at the age of 94. May Allah rest him in peace.
I have to tune his favorite stations to keep him busy and happy. A morning program by Dr. Farhat Hashmi was his favourite at the early hours of the day.
We still had his radio set. I used to purchase different radio set for my father according to his. The last radio I bought was Chinese radio set raped in lather. This radio runs on DD type cells. I have to dry them in the sun get more life span.
Now we rarely listen to radio, I switched it on while on move in the car, but it is only FM. the AM SW, make a lot of noise now. It is hard to enjoy listening them on radio due to increase interference..
 
denel

denel

Jul 12, 2013
Yes friend, Radio is radio.. nothing replaces it. I think i will follow your dad's example.

My sony is next to my bed.

Noise ... check your head lamps; just get a couple of ferrite couplers - just tape those to the wires if you are using LEDs - they are really dirty on noise. Snap a ferrite on the antenna cable inside the car, noise disappears.
 
terry5

terry5

Oct 16, 2014
yes that’s the one Radio Havana
Lol late at night it’ would broadcast in English .

Fun fact :

Radio Havana was the first channel you could pick up on your radio in Jamaica there was no other channel available . JBC came later then radio 2 radio 3 etc etc old boys still talk fondly of it .

nice 👍🏽
 
