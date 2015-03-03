Shortwave Listeners?

Any folks who are or were shortwave radio listeners?
What were your radio stations? Do you still listen to shortwave broadcasts?
Equipment used?
Antenna?
I started listening to shortwave at the age of 8. To hear overseas stations plus foreign languages. that started me into this career. I still do listen but a lot of stations have shutdown permanently.
Favourite stations:
- Radio Netherlands
- BBC
- Hunt for other broadcasters:
- Radio Uzbekistan, Czech, Poland, DW, Radio France, then tune in to low bands for our continent.
- On Medium Wave - pick up here KSA, Radio Monte Carlo.
Equipment I have is regular shortwave:
Sony ICF7600G.
Specialised : Kenwood R1000 still going strong.
Antenna: I have a large Rhombic directional array.
Last edited: