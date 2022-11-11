What's new

Shortage of mosques in France

O

omegared

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 7, 2007
62
0
130
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Crimson Blue said:
That's an appropriate answer to such not-so-mature posts.
Click to expand...
Your post is not so mature.

Saudi Arabia is not France.
France is secular country, We have churches In Pakistan? This forum is PDF ( P for Pakistan) .

We have Churches in all the countries that the French invaded and colonised ?

Muslim are openly discriminated against in France.
This is one of the tools they use to persecute them.

You should be ashamed of your response.
Sell out Muslims are part of the problem.
 
Last edited:
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
2,585
1
3,513
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Crimson Blue said:
That's an appropriate answer to such not-so-mature posts.
Click to expand...
France - a secular republic
Saudi Arabia - an Islamic republic

Number of Muslims in France: 3,350,000 (2019)

Number of Christians in Saudi Arabia: 1,800,000

And you must also consider the ratio of practising Muslims and Christians within those populations respectively, which will likely be heavily unbalanced
 
O

omegared

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 7, 2007
62
0
130
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Bleek said:
France - a secular republic
Saudi Arabia - an Islamic republic

Number of Muslims in France: 3,350,000 (2019)

Number of Christians in Saudi Arabia: 1,800,000

And you must also consider the ratio of practising Muslims and Christians within those populations respectively, which will likely be heavily unbalanced
Click to expand...
All very good points,
Also the Christians in Saudi Arabia, are not Saudi citizens and never will be.
We ( Pakistanis or Indians or most readers on this forum ) can never be Saudi citizens or enjoy the rights their citizens do.
We all know the deal there for the super rich gulf Arab counties.
But we have churches across most of Muslim world and have done so for a long time.

Most of the Muslims in France are full French citizens and have been French citizens for over 3 generations, some far more.

Many have ancestors who fought for France.
The ARE French and are considered French by all and have been considered FULLY french for many decades.
What we are seeing is a recent phenomena to persecute Muslims.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Ukraine bans coking coal exports to prevent fuel shortage in winter
Replies
0
Views
172
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
HAIDER
France orders mosque closed after 'unacceptable' preaching
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
Foinikas
Foinikas
Viet
VinFast to open headquarters in Germany, France, Netherlands
2
Replies
15
Views
406
Bilal9
Bilal9
beijingwalker
France: Mass protests erupt in Paris against NATO, demands for exit
2 3
Replies
32
Views
998
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
HAIDER
Open market sees massive shortage of USD
2
Replies
21
Views
498
epebble
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom