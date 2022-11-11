Shortage of mosques in France

Bleek said: France - a secular republic

Saudi Arabia - an Islamic republic



Number of Muslims in France: 3,350,000 (2019)



Number of Christians in Saudi Arabia: 1,800,000



And you must also consider the ratio of practising Muslims and Christians within those populations respectively, which will likely be heavily unbalanced Click to expand...

All very good points,Also the Christians in Saudi Arabia, are not Saudi citizens and never will be.We ( Pakistanis or Indians or most readers on this forum ) can never be Saudi citizens or enjoy the rights their citizens do.We all know the deal there for the super rich gulf Arab counties.But we have churches across most of Muslim world and have done so for a long time.Most of the Muslims in France are full French citizens and have been French citizens for over 3 generations, some far more.Many have ancestors who fought for France.The ARE French and are considered French by all and have been considered FULLY french for many decades.What we are seeing is a recent phenomena to persecute Muslims.