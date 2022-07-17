Short Term Army Reforms

It is sooner than later requirement, but long term reforms will take time and must be done by a legitimate and popularly elected government.

Pakistan Army Chief is abnormally powerful and has totally distorted not only system of governance but also society as a whole.

In the short term, next chief should come from either PAF or PN, preferably from PN and it should continue for 2- 3 terms.

The position can be called Chief of Armed Forces. This will shift center of gravity from Army where Army Chief leverages ground forces to his advantage and political gains.

Navy and airforce dont have command of ground troops so they will not be inclined to use their position for political gains.

This shall work in the short term as comprehensive reforms has to be studied between lawmakers, sincere retired armed forces officers and academic thinkers.



Army has become a big negative takling point and it cannot be hidden under sacred name of security anymore as Country future is in dark clouds.



A part of body cannot eat other parts of the body, the body will die.