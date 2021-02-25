Short range version of Iron Dome made by UAE company

Philip the Arab
Oct 26, 2018
SkyKnight, which was unveiled at IDEX, is a radar-equipped missile made by Emirati defense company Halcon set to be integrated into the German Oerlikon air defense system, made by Rheinmetall. SkyKnight is the first missile system able to counter rockets, artillery and mortars designed and manufactured in the United Arab Emirates. The counter-drone system was designed to mitigate modern threats such as rotary-wing aircraft, UAVs, rockets, artillery, mortars and other fixed-wing aircraft at a range of up to 10 kilometers.
“The system is able to detect, track and neutralize small-sized threats,” Halcon CEO Saeed Al Mansoori told Defense News. “It is not a joint venture, we are not participating in the technology; they already have air defense systems and we already have our missile and canister. ... We are just integrating the systems together.
“We will be the system supplier for the Middle East region, and Rheinmetall will be the whole system supplier for Europe and other countries.”
The UAE has already committed to buying the SkyKnight, but the system is four years away from target demonstrations.
It will come in containers carrying 60 missiles, it can launch 16 missiles in 3.5 seconds.
In theory the UAE can make a lot of sales upgrading countries SkyGuard system to SkyNexus and integrating this missile. It should be a pretty good static defense for strategic targets.