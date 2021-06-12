Shoppers can win millions by submitting sales receipt, says finance minister

hydrabadi_arab said: A game changer for retail tax? If 60 thousand POS system can bring Rs100-150b then imagine 2 million POS systems all over Pakistan in few years. We will have to wait and see by end of next year but its about time retail started paying taxes. Click to expand...

Sure, if it really happens. Second, this needs to be properly advertised after implementation. Aggressive advertisement like Corona SoP's. The more it is instilled in people's mind the better.But I don't have much faith in our governments implementation, they will half heartedly do it, with 0 follow up and 0 advertising, and then say that see we tried our best, the nation didn't rally behind our call. And will be brushed under the rug like other schemes. Also in first phase you will see the reluctance and pressure from the trader community that they don't want to add PoS system. I think Shabbar zaidi wanted to implement it(though, not with the public incentive such as this) but succumbed to trader's blackmail of strike.Anyways, lets hope for the best.