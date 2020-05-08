Shopian gunfight: Army personnel killed, two injured rmyman, who was one among three army personnel injured in a gunfight with militants in South Kashmir's Shopian district, succumbed to the wounds.

A armyman, who was one among three army personnel injured in a gunfight with militants in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, succumbed to the wounds, official sources said on Wednesday.A senior police officer told a local news agency, Global News Service (GNS) that all the three troopers sustained injuries during the course of the gunfight which saw the killing of two militants, one of them Adil Wani who according to police was District Commander Shopian of LeT (TRF).However, he said, one among the injured troopers succumbed to the wounds while two others are undergoing treatment.Earlier Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that one of the two “militants” killed in gunfight was involved in the killing of a carpenter, Sageer Ahmad of UP, last weekend.“One of the killed (militants) has been identified as Adil Ahmad Wani, active since 7/2020. He was involved in killing of one poor labourer at Litter Pulwama,” the IGP said.So far, he said, 15 militants have been killed in two weeks. Adil Wani was District Commander Shopian of LeT (TRF), the IGP Kashmir added.Earlier, police said two militants were killed in the gunfight with police, army and CRPF in Cheerbagh Dragad area of Shopian district. (GNS)