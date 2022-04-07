Shootings in Tel Aviv

#Urgent Hebrew Channel 12:
Oli: Shooting attack on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv
Update: 5 injuries, 3 of them serious, in the center of Tel Aviv
Israeli medical official: More than 5 shooting sites in Tel Aviv
From one of the shooting sites in #TelAviv
Video from a restaurant at the shooting
The amount of first-aid at the moment in Tel Aviv suggests the number of dead and many injuries.
Oli: Shooting attack on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv
Update: 5 injuries, 3 of them serious, in the center of Tel Aviv
Israeli medical official: More than 5 shooting sites in Tel Aviv
From one of the shooting sites in #TelAviv
Video from a restaurant at the shooting
The amount of first-aid at the moment in Tel Aviv suggests the number of dead and many injuries.
Last edited: