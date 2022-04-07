What's new

Shootings in Tel Aviv

The SC

The SC

#Urgent Hebrew Channel 12:
Oli: Shooting attack on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv

Update: 5 injuries, 3 of them serious, in the center of Tel Aviv

Israeli medical official: More than 5 shooting sites in Tel Aviv

From one of the shooting sites in #TelAviv

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512135299140308998

Video from a restaurant at the shooting

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512140682911232011

The amount of first-aid at the moment in Tel Aviv suggests the number of dead and many injuries.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512134704002179078
 
The SC

The SC

The operation is large, 3 armed men, and the event is continuing

Urgent| Hebrew sources: "6 wounded in a very critical situation, in the Tel Aviv shooting."

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=520239669504715

Urgent| Hebrew sources: "13 people were wounded, between very critical and serious, in the shooting operation in Tel Aviv."

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=353976160115300

Hebrew sources: "The moment an explosion and shooting occurred during the live broadcast from the scene of the shooting in Tel Aviv."

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=522849952526212
 
The SC

The SC

IDF Army Radio correspondent: "Intolerable images, street war in central Tel Aviv"

1649360572642.png


Urgent| Hebrew sources: " complete halt of transportation in Tel Aviv."

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=715111329843809
 
The SC

The SC

Urgent| Hebrew sources: " setting up military checkpoints at the exits of Tel Aviv."

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=737373007256628

Urgent| Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper correspondent: "The perpetrator of the Tel Aviv attack was not monitored through the surveillance cameras, and the cars that arrived at the scene are now being examined."

1649361090373.png


Hebrew sources: "They continues to comb the buildings in search of the perpetrator of the shooting attack in Tel Aviv."

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=683520559529994
 

